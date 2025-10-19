Kohli revealed how a rare break refreshed him physically and mentally ahead of his ODI comeback. Having retired from T20Is and Tests, Kohli said he now focuses on fitness, preparation. Despite 1st-match duck, he remains inspired by cricketing spirit.

Indian veteran batter Virat Kohli reveals his preparation for ODI's as he currently plays only one format of the game, stating he's not rested much over the last 15-20 years due to the high number of games played, but the recent break was refreshing as he feels fitter than ever, with mental preparation in place, and now focuses on physical preparation for the game.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kohli retired from the T20 format after lifting the World Cup last year, and adieu to the longest format of the game earlier this year. Kohli made a much-anticipated return to Indian cricket as he lined up to take on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday.

Kohli on cricket, fitness

Ahead of the toss in the first ODI, Virat Kohli, while speaking to Ravi Shastri and Adam Gilchrist on Fox Cricket Australia, said, “The amount of cricket I've played over the last 15-20 years, I've actually not rested at all, if that makes sense. I've probably played the most number of games in the last 15 years in international cricket, combining the IPL as well. So for me, it was a very refreshing time off. I'm feeling as fit, if not fitter, than I've ever been before.”

"You can just feel the freshness when you know you can play the game, and mentally you know what to do out there. It's just the physical preparation that really needs to be taken care of. At this stage, I realised that if my body is fit, if my reflexes are there, then the game awareness is already there," he added.

However, Kohli's return to ODI cricket ended in a very disappointing manner, getting out for a duck against Australia in the first ODI at Perth on Sunday.

At the time of his dismissal, India were struggling at 24/2 after seven overs. Australia's spin bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly dived to his left to complete Kohli's catch at point.

After retiring from the Test and T20 international formats, it's likely the last time Kohli is touring Australia with India. India doesn't have any more ODI tours scheduled in Australia prior to the 2027 World Cup, where Kohli aims to play.

Kohli revealed that watching cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Virender Sehwag inspired him. He was also motivated by the Australian team's aggressive and intimidating style, which drove him to adopt a similar approach.

"Growing up watching cricket as a kid, when we used to wake up early in the morning and watch Test cricket in Australia, you'd see the ball flying off the pitch, the opposition in your face, and I used to feel like: wow, if I'd be able to step up in these conditions and against this opposition, that will be something that I could be really proud of as a cricketer," Kohli said.

"And that's the motivation that was set out for me early on, watching all the greats of our game from either side, not just the Indian cricket team, guys like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, even Virender Sehwag when he came in later, guys like that that I really looked up to," he added.

"But the Australian setup as well, how they played their cricket and how they were in your face all the time and trying to be intimidating and take the game on straight away - that was something that really inspired me to come here and try to do the same," he concluded.

Currently in 303 ODIs and 291 innings, with 14,181 runs at an average of 57.64, 51 centuries and 74 fifties, Kohli is the third-highest run-getter of all time. He is just 54 runs away from becoming the second-highest run-getter in ODIs, overtaking Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs in 404 matches)

Currently, Virat Kohli (51 tons in ODIs) and Sachin (51 in Tests) are equal owners of record for most centuries by a batter in a single format. One more century would mark his 52nd century in ODIs, marking the most centuries by a batter within a single format.