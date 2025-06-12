Ravi Shastri feels Virat Kohli's Test retirement lacked proper communication and says he would have reinstated him as captain after the Australia series.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has voiced his disappointment over the manner in which Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket was handled. The legendary batter announced his decision to quit the longest format last month, ending a stellar career that spanned 123 matches and saw him score 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries.

"When you go, that's when people realise how big a player he was. I feel sad that he is gone, the way he is gone. I think it could have been handled better, there should have been more communication," Shastri said in a video shared by SonyLiv on social media.

Shastri Would Have Reinstated Kohli as Captain

Kohli’s decision to retire came just days before the Indian squad for the five-Test series against England was to be announced. Shastri, who was at the helm during India's memorable Test triumphs in Australia under Kohli’s leadership, believes the former skipper still had more to offer in the format — not just as a player but as a leader.

"If I had anything to do with it, I would have made him captain, straightaway after Australia," Shastri added, referring to India’s 1-3 series defeat earlier this year.

In the wake of Kohli’s retirement and skipper Rohit Sharma’s exit from the format, the Indian selectors have appointed young batting sensation Shubman Gill as the new Test captain. He will lead the side in the upcoming five-match Test series against England, beginning on June 20.