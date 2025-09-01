Uncapped spinner Vicky Ostwal, with three Delhi Capitals seasons, called bowling to Rishabh Pant his biggest challenge. He credits Axar Patel and Ricky Ponting for guidance and aims to secure a regular spot in Maharashtra’s Ranji Trophy team.

Uncapped spinner Vicky Ostwal, who impressed in the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) and has been a reserve bowler with the Delhi Capitals for three seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL), revealed that during his time with the franchise, bowling to Rishabh Pant was the most challenging thing for him as a left-armer.

Ostwal, a tall left-arm spinner just like Sai Kishore, was India's highest wicket-taker in their run to the 2022 Under-19 World Cup title in the Caribbean. During the Buchi Babu tournament last month, his Maharashtra captain, Ankit Bawne, introduced him as a "future star" in Chennai.

During his time with the Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich IPL, he didn't get a single game. However, the entire experience was valuable for him.

‘Bowling to Rishabh Pant was the most difficult thing’

The 23-year-old spinner revealed that current captain Axar Patel and former head coach Ricky Ponting helped him significantly in his growth.

At the same time, the most formidable challenge for him in the nets was the franchise's former skipper, Pant.

"The game sense improved after the IPL. You can be a little bit ahead of the game, and sometimes read the situations quite early and then get into the act earlier. That helps you be proactive," Ostwal told ESPNcricinfo on the sidelines of the Buchi Babu tournament in Chennai.

"And bowling to Rishabh Pant was the most difficult thing as a left-arm spinner. Axar gave me tips on Test bowling and T20 bowling, which I'm able to implement. Ricky Ponting, sir, also helped me during my three years with Delhi Capitals. So, all in all, it was a good time there," he added.

Ostwal fighting for a place in the Maharashtra Ranji Trophy team

Just weeks after his stellar campaign in the Under-19 World Cup in February 2022, Ostwal was fast-tracked into Maharashtra's Ranji Trophy side. However, at that point, he needed more time to nurture his game. He has made occasional appearances for Maharashtra since then and now hopes to be a regular face in the setup.

"It's always a process for a spinner to make a spot in the team. I'm still fighting for it. I've played five Ranji games on and off, but the CK Nayudu has been my core after that Under-19 World Cup. Whatever I play - CK Nayudu or Ranji - the aim is to make Maharashtra win. Playing for Maharashtra is a [matter of] prestige. The aim is always to win trophies for Maharashtra," he said.

