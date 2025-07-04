The India tour of Bangladesh in August is likely to be cancelled after the Indian government advised BCCI against it, citing political tension following the demolition of a Durga temple in Dhaka and remarks by Bangladesh's interim chief advisor.

The India tour of Bangladesh, which was scheduled to take place in August, is likely to be cancelled because of the situation prevailing in the country over the last few months, as per sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

India is supposed to play a three-match ODI series from August 17, which will then be followed by a three-match T20I series, which will begin on August 26.

Government advises the BCCI

Speaking about the India tour of Bangladesh, a BCCI source told ANI, “India tour of Bangladesh is likely to be called off as the government has advised the BCCI not to go there as the situation is not ok there. The official announcement regarding this will be made soon.”

India last travelled to Bangladesh in 2024, where both teams locked horns against each other in a three-match T20I (3-0) and a two-match Test series (2-0). The visitors registered a clean sweep over the Bangla Tigers as they didn't lose a single game on the tour

Durga temple demolished in Dhaka

Earlier, India condemned the demolition of a Durga temple in Dhaka, criticising the role of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

"We understand that extremists were clamouring for the demolition of the Durga temple in Khilkhet, Dhaka. The interim government, instead of providing security to the temple, projected the episode as illegal land use, allowing ... and they allowed the destruction of the temple. This has resulted in damage to the deity before it was shifted. We are dismayed that such incidents continue to recur in Bangladesh. Let me underline that it is the responsibility of the interim government of Bangladesh to protect Hindus, their properties, and religious institutions," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The decision of the authorities has been condemned by several minority organisations.

India imposes restrictions on Bangladesh

Earlier in May, India imposed restrictions on the entry of Bangladeshi ready-made garments (RMG) and other products through its northeastern land ports -- Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram -- and Fulbari and Changrabandha in West Bengal, following controversial remarks by Bangladesh's interim chief advisor Muhammad Yunus.

During a speech in China, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Yunus had described India's northeastern states as a "landlocked region with no access to the ocean." This comment has sparked diplomatic friction, with Indian officials viewing it as undermining the region's connectivity and status.

The new restrictions have forced Bangladesh to reroute exports -- including Ready-Made garments (RMG), plastics, melamine, furniture, juices, carbonated drinks, bakery items, confectionery, and processed foods -- through Kolkata port in West Bengal or Nhava Sheva port in Maharashtra, increasing logistics costs.