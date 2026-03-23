The T20 World Cup final drew a record 72.5M concurrent viewers in India as India beat New Zealand, surpassing the previous global streaming record. The ICC called it a testament to cricket’s popularity, with fans tuning in via digital platforms, social media, and OTT apps, marking India as a hub for global cricket viewership.

Viewer figures of the T20 Cricket World Cup final smashed digital streaming records with 72.5 million peak users at the same time in India alone, the International Cricket Council said Monday.

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Cricket commands an unrivalled following in the world's most populous country with 1.4 billion people.

"The event was a showcase of just how much the sport is loved in cricket's most passionate market," ICC Chief Executive Officer Sanjog Gupta said, in a commentary published in WPP Media's Sporting Nation.

More viewers watched the game on traditional broadcasters, as well as around the world.

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Record-Breaking Views for India vs New Zealand Final

India, co‑hosts and pre‑tournament favourites, lifted the T20 World Cup for a record third time in the March 8 match, sweeping aside New Zealand by 96 runs.

"The final... hit 72.5 million digital concurrent users, breaking the global streaming record," Gupta added, according to figures from Indian streaming partner JioHotstar.

That broke the previous record set three days earlier -- the nerve-shredding semi-final in Mumbai when India beat England by seven runs.

That match drew 619 million views on streaming platform JioHotstar, according to the company, including a 65 million peak at the same time. Total viewing figures for the final are yet to be released.

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