Sunil Gavaskar has backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the 2027 ODI World Cup, citing their strong performances against Australia. He said their experience and ability make them certainties for the squad and urged selectors to include them.

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has endorsed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Rohit and Virat made a comeback in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, reigniting the duo’s hopes of featuring in what likely could be their marquee event of their illustrious career.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rohit Sharma was one of the top performers in the Australia ODI series, amassing 202 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 101.1 in three matches. The 38-year-old signed off from his final Australia tour with a masterclass knock of 121 off 125 balls in the third ODI at SCG. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, turned his game around following two consecutive ducks and finished his last Australia tour on a high with a 74-run innings and an 168-run stand with Rohit.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s performances in the Australia ODI tour not only silenced the doubts about their form but also reignited the belief that the veteran duo remains vital to India’s plans for the 2027 World Cup.

‘They Will Be Certainties in the Squad’

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has wholeheartedly backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to feature in the 2027 World Cup, stating that their willingness to play the recently concluded Australia ODI series showed their commitment to play the marquee event. He also sent a strong message to the selectors to firmly include their names in the World Cup squad.

“The moment they made themselves available for this trip, it was clear they wanted to be there for the 2027 World Cup,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“And irrespective of what happens between now and then, whether they score runs or not, with the ability and experience they possess, if they are available, they will be certainties in the squad.

“With this kind of rhythm, you can write their names straight into the World Cup squad for South Africa 2027,” he added.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not officially confirmed their participation in the World Cup, as the marquee event is two years away, and are expected to take a call closer to the tournament after assessing their form, fitness, and workload. The chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir have not provided a clear answer to the Indian batting stalwarts’ participation in the 50-over tournament in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

When will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Return to Action?

After the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be on a short break again before returning to action for the South Africa ODI series, which will begin on November 30. The duo is not part of the India squad for the upcoming T20I series against Australia as they retired from the format following the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup triumph.

After retiring from the T20Is and Tests, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will only feature in ODI cricket, focusing on their efforts in the shorter format of the game in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup. The batting duo is expected to feature in seven ODI series, including South Africa (home), New Zealand (home and away), Afghanistan (home), England (away), and Sri Lanka (home).

The selectors and team management are expected to keep a close eye on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s performance in the remainder of the ODI series to assess their consistency and role in shaping India’s core group for the 2027 World Cup.