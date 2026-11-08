Sachin Tendulkar, Mithali Raj, and Virat Kohli lead the cricket fraternity in sharing warm Diwali greetings with fans, spreading messages of hope, health, and happiness during the festival of lights celebration across the country.

Cricket Legends Celebrate Diwali

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media on Sunday to wish his fans and followers on the occasion of Diwali. He shared a video of himself driving a car, with his dog, Bouncer, seated in the back. “Diwali drive with Bouncer who doesn’t want to leave the car. Wishing you and your families a very happy Diwali,” he wrote in the caption to the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Former India women's cricket captain Mithali Raj also extended Diwali wishes, hoping the festival brings new hope, happiness, good health, prosperity and success to everyone. “Wishing you and your loved ones a Happy Diwali! May the festival of lights bring new hope, renewed energy and endless happiness into your lives. May your homes be filled with love, health, prosperity and success in all that you do. With love. Mithali Raj,” she said in an X post. Happy Diwali! 🪔 https://t.co/8J15eK9wCD — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) November 8, 2026

Wishes from Other Cricket Stars

Earlier in the day, Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli, T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav and former Australian skipper David Warner also extended Diwali greetings to fans and their families through social media posts. "May the festival of lights bring happiness, prosperity and endless positivity into your life. Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Diwali," Kohli wrote.

The festive messages from the cricket stars added to the Diwali celebrations, with players reaching out to their fans and well-wishers through social media on the occasion. The Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ANI)