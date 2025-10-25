Image Credit : Getty

Team India finished the third–match ODI series on a high with a commanding nine-wicket win over Australia in the final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25. Having lost the ODI series with two successive losses in Perth and Adelaide, the Men in Blue earned a consolation win to end the ODI leg on a positive note before the T20I series.

With a 237-run target, Team India chased it down with 69 balls to spare, thanks to a match-winning, unbeaten 168-run partnership for the second wicket between Rohit Sharma (121*) and Virat Kohli (74*), showcasing their class and giving fans a memorable finale to the series.

As the Men in Blue ended the ODI leg of the white-ball tour of Australia, let’s take a key takeaways from India’s commanding victory over the hosts at SCG.