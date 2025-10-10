Bhagavad Gita for All teams up with cricketer Shreyas Iyer to promote ancient Indian wisdom as a tool for focus, balance, and performance. Founder Prithviraaj Shetty says the platform bridges the gap between knowledge and modern leadership.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bhagavad Gita for All (BGFA), a rapidly growing faith-tech platform founded by entrepreneur Prithviraaj Shetty, has announced a collaboration with Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, who embodies focus, motivation, and calm even in the most intense moments, as per a release from BGFA.

The initiative highlights how ancient Indian wisdom is being reimagined as a tool for enhancing performance, achieving balance, and making informed decisions in high-pressure environments. With the global wellness economy projected to reach nearly $6.8 trillion in 2024, BGFA is positioning itself at the intersection of tradition and performance psychology.

Over the last ten months, Bhagavad Gita for All has experienced strong traction, with over 10,000 books purchased and more than 1 lakh users registered on their Bhagavad Gita for All app. The platform's growing digital community reflects a rising shift among young professionals, students, and leaders seeking structure, focus, and purpose-driven thinking.

Shreyas Iyer, known for his composure and leadership on the field, represents the modern athlete who leverages inner balance as a competitive advantage.

What Shreyas Iyer Said

Speaking on the collaboration, he said, “The Bhagavad Gita for All is not just a book; it's a companion that helps you reflect, stay balanced, and find purpose amidst challenges. It's beautifully designed and so relevant for today's generation.”

As organisations increasingly explore holistic approaches to productivity, BGFA aims to make age-old wisdom accessible beyond spiritual contexts, extending into the realms of leadership, performance training, and emotional wellness. The platform's video-based book, immersive mobile app, and AI companion 'My Krishna' are designed to integrate reflective thinking into daily routines, making wisdom scalable and practical for modern lifestyles.

What BGFA Founder Said

On the announcement, Prithviraaj Shetty, Founder of Bhagavad Gita for All, says, “Schools and workplaces teach knowledge and skills, but not wisdom. We are bridging this gap by offering a framework for resilience, clarity, and leadership. Shreyas Iyer is among the finest batsmen in the world, and performing at that level demands focus and calm even in the most intense moments. He personifies what the Gita teaches - the art of staying balanced amidst every challenge.”

With earlier collaborations featuring Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, and Vidyut Jammwal, the platform has already created cultural resonance. Its association with Iyer marks a strategic move to reach two growing segments - Gen Z and Millennials - while also entering conversations around high-performance leadership, mental conditioning, and emotional well-being in business and educational ecosystems.

