Kagiso Rabada, back from a doping ban, starred in the WTC Final vs Australia with a fiery five-wicket haul. Reflecting on the setback, he admitted his mistake and has moved on from it, focusing on delivering his best for South Africa.

South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has opened up on the doping ban after Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 against Australia at Home of Cricket, Lord’s on Wednesday, June 11.

Rabada was at his fiery best as he dismantled Australia’s top order along with Marco Jansen and registered figures of 5/51 at an economy rate of 3.30 in 15.4 overs. He picked up his second five-wicket haul at Lord’s, becoming the third South African pacer after Allan Donald and Makhaya Ntini to achieve this feat. Moreover, Rabada became the second bowler after New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson to take a fifer in the World Test Championship Final.

Kagiso Rabada has played his first international match since his return from 1-month ban for testing positive for doping, thus putting him in the spotlight ahead of the high-stakes battle for Test supremacy against Australia at Lord’s.

‘It wasn't my best moment’

Speaking to reporters after Day 1 of the WTC Final, Kagiso Rabada was asked whether the doping gave him extra motivation to perform. Responding to the query, South Africa admitted to his doping mistake, adding that he has moved on from his and focused on giving his best to the team in the title clash at Lord’s.

“Yeah, obviously it wasn't my best moment, as I've alluded to. Now, life moves on.” Rabada said at the press conference.

“I think every game that I play for South Africa, I try to do my best. I didn't try to give any more or any less effort than I usually do in all the games that I play for South Africa. So that's all I tried to do today,” he added.

Kagiso Rabada returned in the middle of the IPL 2025, where he was playing for the Gujarat Titans, citing personal reasons. However, the South African pacer revealed he was serving a provisional ban for consuming a ‘recreational drug’. Earlier this month, the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) released the findings, where it was revealed that there was ‘benzoylecgonine’, a metabolite of cocaine, in the body of Rabada.

As per the report, Kagiso Rabada tested positive on January 21, during the SA20 league, where he was playing for MI Cape Town, who won the maiden title of the tournament. Though the South African pacer tested positive for drug use in January, he was informed of the result in March, when he was playing in IPL 2025

Rabada not satisfied despite taking a fifer

Speaking on his performance, Kagiso Rabada felt that South Africa could have bundled out Australia sooner than letting the defending champions post a total of 212 before the Proteas assumed their batting on Day 1. He also praised Beau Webster for shifting Australia’s gear with his gritty innings of 72 off 92 balls.

“212, we'd take that. We thought we should've had them at 160, but that's just the way the game goes,” South Africa pacer said.

“Yeah, he didn't start off too well there, looked like he was going to get out any ball, but I guess his positive intent got him through," he added.

At the end of the first session, Australia were at 67/4 before Steve Smith (66) and Beau Webster (72) stitched a crucial 79-run partnership to revive the team’s batting. Webster’s handy knock helped Australia go past the 200-run mark in the first innings.

After being bundled out for 212 in the first innings, Australia restricted South Africa to 43/4 in 22 overs before the close of play, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham batting on 3 and 8, respectively.