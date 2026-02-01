Ricky Ponting reveals he pleaded with Delhi Capitals to retain Abhishek Sharma, calling him a future superstar, as the India opener now tops ICC T20I rankings ahead of the World Cup.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting recalled how during his days as a coach with Delhi Capitals , he "pleaded" with them to retain the star Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, but he was traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) eventually.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Abhishek has made a name for himself as one of the finest T20I batters worldwide and is ranked number one in ICC Rankings. In 38 T20Is, he has made 1,297 runs in 37 innings at an average of 37.05 and a strike rate of over 194, with two centuries and eight fifties and a best score of 135.

He has developed a reputation as a fearless six-hitting machine since being paired with Australian opener Travis Head for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024, delighting one and all with his stunning hits and strike rates during IPL, Team India and domestic cricket matches.

‘I Pleaded and Pleaded’

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review, Ponting said as quoted by ICC, “I was his first IPL coach. He (Abhishek) debuted with me, I think as a 17-year-old at Delhi and made an immediate impact.”

“I think he hit his first ball for four or six straight back over the bowler's head with that classical sort of straight bat and held the pose. And you could just see then as a 17-year-old that there was something extra special. We ended up trading him away from Delhi, but I pleaded and pleaded and pleaded and said, please do not do this. We've got to (keep him), there is an absolute superstar in the making here.”

"And that is what it is turned out to be. I have got really high hopes for him in this time," he concluded.

Numbers That Tell the Story

In three matches for DC in the 2018 season, he scored 63 runs in three matches, including a scintillating 46* on debut against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Since 2019, he has been representing SRH.

In the last two seasons with SRH, opening alongside Head has put Abhishek on the map as a ruthless powerplay hitter who can break records and entertain crowds when he is on song. In 30 matches since the last two seasons, he has made 923 runs at an average of 32.96 and a strike rate of almost 199, with a century and five fifties and 82 sixes.

