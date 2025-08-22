Ravichandran Ashwin revealed he always wanted to retire by 34-35 but prolonged his career till 38. Reflecting on his journey, Ashwin spoke about balancing family, passion, and cricket after ending with 765 international wickets.

New Delhi [India]: Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed he wanted to have his swansong in international cricket around the age of 34-35, instead of going on and casting his spell till 38. Ashwin's retirement came in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year. The veteran all-rounder sent shockwaves through the cricketing fraternity by announcing his retirement from international cricket following the draw in the third Test at Brisbane.

While speaking to the legendary Rahul Dravid about the final chapters of The Wall’s career, the focus soon shifted to the off-spinner, who was asked why he chose to bow out of the game in such a quiet manner, without much fuss or ceremony.

“I think it was just the time, and where I stood in my life, right? I think I was pretty old, I must admit,” joked Ashwin on his YouTube Channel on the 'Kutti Stories with Ash' Show.

“But going on tours, and you know, having to just sit out a lot more, eventually got to me,” explained Ashwin.

Ashwin called time on his career with an immediate retirement during the Gabba Test in Brisbane. In this interview, however, he clarified that the decision was purely personal—driven by a desire to spend more time with his family—and not the result of any fallout with the team.

“I mean, not in terms of not wanting to contribute to the team, but you're thinking if I would rather be at home, spending time with children. They are also growing up, and what am I actually doing?” said the off-spinner.

Stepping Away to Rekindle Passion

Ashwin also suggested that sometimes stepping away from a situation and taking a break can reignite your passion and motivate you to return.

"Sometimes, being there in a certain situation and withdrawing yourself, giving yourself a break from the whole environment, can trigger your passion once again to come back," Ashwin added.

A Stellar Test Career with 537 Wickets

In 106 Tests for India, the legendary all-rounder took 537 wickets at an average of 24.00, with best figures of 7/59. He claimed 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket match hauls in his Test career.

He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Tests overall and the second-highest for India, behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets). Ashwin also holds the record for the second-most five-wicket hauls in Tests, trailing only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (67).

With the bat, Ashwin scored 3,503 runs at an average of 25.75, including six centuries and 14 fifties in 151 innings, with a highest score of 124.

Ashwin’s ODI Journey and All-Format Records

In 116 ODIs, Ashwin took 156 wickets at an average of 33.20, with best figures of 4/25. He also scored 707 runs at an average of 16.44, including one fifty, a knock of 65 in 63 innings.

He is the 13th-highest wicket-taker for India in the format. Across all formats, Ashwin took 765 wickets in 287 matches, making him India's second-highest wicket-taker after Anil Kumble (953 wickets).

Ashwin was also a key member of the Indian team that won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.