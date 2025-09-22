South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is out of the Pakistan Tests with a calf strain. Aiden Markram will lead. Quinton de Kock returns from ODI retirement, while David Miller and Matthew Breetzke captain the T20I and ODI sides as seniors are rested.

South Africa's Test captain, Temba Bavuma, has been ruled out of the team's first assignment in their World Test Championship (WTC) title defence, against Pakistan, after suffering a calf strain. Bavuma picked up the injury during the recent white-ball tour of England and is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks. In his absence, Aiden Markram will lead the Test side, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The squad has also seen a recall for offspinner Simon Harmer, who last played a Test in March 2023. He joins Senuran Muthusamy and Prenelan Subrayen in the spin attack. First-choice spinner Keshav Maharaj, recovering from a groin injury sustained in England, will only be available for the second Test.

Quinton de Kock returns to ODI cricket

In another big development, wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has reversed his retirement from ODI cricket and has been named in both the ODI and T20I squads for the Pakistan tour. De Kock's last international appearance was in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados in June 2024.

South Africa have opted to rest most of their all-format players, barring Corbin Bosch and Dewald Brevis, for the white-ball leg of the Pakistan tour. David Miller will captain the T20I squad, while Matthew Breetzke will lead the ODI squad.

Second-string South Africa to play T20I against Namibia

Ahead of the Pakistan Tests, South Africa will also play a T20I in Namibia to inaugurate the new stadium in Windhoek. That fixture will feature a second-string squad led by Donovan Ferreira, which includes de Kock, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and Rivaldo Moonsamy.

Ferreira has also earned a place in the ODI squad to face Pakistan, alongside Burger, Coetzee, and de Kock. Left-arm spinners George Linde and Bjorn Fortuin have been brought back into the mix, and legspinner Nqaba Peter has also been included. Notably, Tabraiz Shamsi, who declined a national contract, has been left out, as has pacer Anrich Nortje, who has also not signed a deal.

Temba Bavuma to be fully fit for the India Test series

The Test squad retains most of the core that clinched the WTC mace against Australia in June. Brevis, Subrayen and Zubayr Hamza are the fresh additions, while there is no space for Dane Paterson or Lungi Ngidi, who has been included in the white-ball squads. Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder lead the pace unit.

"Temba's calf strain will unfortunately keep him sidelined for six to eight weeks, but the focus is on giving him the best chance to be fully ready for the India tour in November," Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Naturally, we are disappointed not to have Temba available. He has been such an important leader and batter for us in the Test side, and his presence on and off the field will be missed," he noted.

"At the same time, the majority of the Test squad have experience of playing in the subcontinent and understand the demands that come with it, so I'm confident they will embrace the challenge. Pakistan is one of the tougher places to tour, and with spin-friendly conditions expected and Keshav only available from the second game, it was important to have an experienced campaigner like Simon in the squad to provide extra depth in the spin department," he added.

de Kock's return a big boost for South Africa

De Kock's comeback follows months of speculation about his international future. While he never formally retired from T20Is, he had not been picked since the 2024 T20 World Cup, and his long-term commitment was unclear. Head coach Shukri Conrad confirmed that discussions with the wicketkeeper-batter have now ensured his availability for the national team again.

"Quinton's return to the white-ball space is a major boost for us," he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"When we spoke last month about his future, it was clear that he still has a strong ambition to represent his country. Everyone knows the quality he brings to the side, and having him back can only benefit the team," he noted.

Matthew Breetzke as stand-in captain for ODI series

On the appointments of stand-in captains for the white-ball series, Conrad explained that Breetzke's domestic experience and Ferreira's growth have justified their selections for the temporary roles.

"Matthew has really come into his own in the 50-over space and has led SA A and the Warriors in this format before, and I have no doubt he'll captain the ODI side with that same character and composure which he brings to his game. During the T20I series against England, I was impressed by Donovan's maturity, his understanding of the game, and the way he connects with the younger players in the squad. His appointment as captain for the T20I against Namibia presents an exciting challenge, one that I believe will only enhance his development as a cricketer," he said.

The Proteas will play two Tests, three T20Is, and three ODIs in Pakistan before two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is in India, which will help them to prepare for the T20 World Cup scheduled in India and Sri Lanka next year.

They will not play any Test matches in South Africa in the 2025-26 season, but will host West Indies for the five T20Is before the T20 World Cup.

South Africa squad for Pakistan Tests: Aiden Markram (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne

South Africa's squad for Pakistan T20Is: David Miller (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams

South Africa's squad for Pakistan ODIs: Matthew Breetzke (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile

South Africa's squad for Namibia T20Is: Donovan Ferreira (c), Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, Kwena Maphaka, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Lizaad Williams. (ANI)

