Out-of-favour Indian batter Prithvi Shaw has reportedly sought a non-objection certificate from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to allow him to ply his trade for another state team for the upcoming domestic cricket season.

Prithvi Shaw has been part of Mumbai cricket since his junior days, representing the team in all age-group levels before making his senior debut in 2017 during the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Tamil Nadu, which Mumbai won by six wickets. The young batter was touted as the next Sachin Tendulkar of Indian cricket after he equalled the legendary batter’s feat of scoring a century in his Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy debut matches.

After a decade of association with Mumbai Cricket, Prithvi Shaw is set to move on from his state team. MCA secretary Abhay Hadap confirmed that Shaw requested for an NOC from the association.

“He has just sent us a letter seeking NOC. We have informed the Apex Council members. We will issue the NOC soon," Hadap told Cricbuzz

What made Prithvi Shaw leave Mumbai Cricket?

Prithvi Shaw has played for Mumbai since December last year, after he was dropped from the Ranji Trophy squad midway through the season due to fitness concerns and disciplinary issues. In his letter to MCA, the young opener has received an offer to play for another state team in the upcoming domestic season, which he believes will help in his ‘growth and development’ as a cricketer.

“At this juncture of my career, I have been presented with a promising opportunity to play professional cricket under another State Association, which I believe, will further contribute to the growth and development as a cricketer.” Shaw wrote in his letter.

“In light of this, I kindly request you to issue me a No Objection Certificate (NOC) that will enable me to officially represent the new state association in the upcoming domestic season," he added.

In 32 first-class matches for Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw has amassed 2648 runs, including seven centuries and 10 fifties, at an average of 49.03. Shaw holds the record for the highest individual score by a Mumbai batter in Ranji Trophy history, scoring 379 off 383 balls against Assam in Guwahati.

Shaw had a record-breaking Vijay Hazare Trophy season in 2020/21, amassing 827 runs, including 4 centuries and a fifty, at an average of 165.40 in 8 matches. The record was bettered by Tamil Nadu’s N Jagadeeshan, who amassed 830 runs in the 2022/23 season of the tournament.

Which state team will Shaw represent in the next domestic season?

Prithvi Shaw has not revealed the state team he intends to join for the next domestic season, but the report by Cricbuzz suggested that the young batter received offers from three to four state teams, who expressed their desire to have him on board.

However, as per the report by the Times of India (TOI), Prithvi Shaw is likely to ply his trade for Maharashtra, a neighbouring state of Mumbai. Shaw was part of the recently concluded Mumbai T20 League 2025, where he played for North Mumbai Panthers and amassed 137 runs at an average of 27.40 in 5 matches.

After the conclusion of the Mumbai T20 League, Prithvi Shaw reportedly decided to move to Maharashtra for the upcoming domestic season. Shaw has followed the footsteps of his friend Arjun Tendulkar, who quit Mumbai and moved to Goa for the 2022/23 domestic season.

Prithvi Shaw has been out of the national selectors’ radar since 2021. He received a big career setback when he went unsold at the IPL 2025 Auction. The NOC move is crucial for reviving his domestic and international prospects.