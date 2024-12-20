MCA official slams Prithvi Shaw for his Instagram post after Vijay Hazare axe, says he was a liability

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw excluded from Mumbai squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy due to disciplinary breaches, including skipping training and attending parties, as revealed by a Mumbai Cricket Association official.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 3:07 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 3:08 PM IST

Mumbai: Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's exclusion from Mumbai squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy is reportedly due to serious disciplinary breaches, as revealed by a senior member of the Mumbai Cricket Association, who wants to remain anonymous. The official told PTI that Shaw, despite playing for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, committed serious disciplinary violations by regularly skipping training sessions and attending all-night parties.

The senior member also stated that fielding Prithvi Shaw, who lacks fitness, often leaves Mumbai playing with effectively ten fielders. The official revealed that Shaw struggles to field even nearby balls and often fails to reach the line of the ball while batting and consistently lags in discipline, fitness, and approach to the game.

"In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, we were playing with 10 fielders as we were forced to hide Prithvi Shaw. The ball would pass near him and he would barely be able to get to it," the official said.

During the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shaw frequently skipped training sessions, attended all-night parties, and returned to his hotel room around 6 am. The representative added that Shaw's public reaction on social media after being excluded from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad will not change the Mumbai Cricket team selectors' stance.

"I'll tell you one thing. No one is Shaw's enemy. He is his own enemy," the MCA official added.

Mumbai team captain Shreyas Iyer also hinted at Prithvi Shaw's disciplinary issues. After winning the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Iyer stated that the sky is the limit for Shaw if he changes his approach to the game. 

"We can't babysit anyone, right? He has played so much of cricket. Everyone has given him inputs. At the end of the day, it's his job to figure out things for himself. And he has also done it in the past. It's not that he hasn't," Shreyas said.

Shaw was previously dropped from the Mumbai Ranji team for similar issues. Following his exclusion from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad, he posted on Instagram: "Tell me God, what more do I have to see, if 65 innings, 3399 runs at an average of 55.7 with a strike rate of 126, I'm not good enough but I will keep my faith in you and hopefully people believe me in still, cause I will come back for sure. OM SAI RAM," Prithvi Shaw wrote in an Instagram story.

