Shadab Khan's unbeaten 113 and a record 89-run last-wicket stand with Haris Rauf propelled Pakistan to a one-wicket win over England, securing their place in the ODI Tri-Series final.

Shadab Khan's Historic Century Seals Victory

Shadab Khan produced a sensational unbeaten century to guide Pakistan to a remarkable one-wicket victory over England in their ODI Tri-Series encounter, forging a record-breaking 89-run partnership with Haris Rauf for the final wicket at Gaddafi Stadium here. Chasing 242 for victory, Pakistan looked out of contention at 154 for nine before Shadab and Rauf turned the contest on its head. Shadab remained unbeaten on 113, while Rauf contributed seven not out off 19 deliveries as Pakistan reached 243 for nine to seal a place in the final, according to Cricinfo.

The 89-run stand became the highest partnership for the 10th wicket in a successful ODI run chase, rescuing Pakistan from a position that had appeared beyond repair. England came agonisingly close to completing the win, but Shadab's composed strokeplay and Rauf's resistance denied them a dramatic turnaround of their own.

Key Moments in the Run Chase

Shadab, who had steadily increased the pressure on England's bowlers, survived a major scare on 97 when he was given out leg-before-wicket against Gus Atkinson. However, a review revealed an inside edge, allowing the Pakistan allrounder to continue his remarkable innings. With nine runs required, Shadab struck Atkinson for a six over mid-off before Rauf struck a full delivery from debutant Henry Crocombe back down the ground. Crocombe failed to hold on to the return catch, and the ball raced away for the winning runs, sparking jubilant celebrations among the Pakistan players.

England's Innings and Bowling Highlights

Earlier, England were bowled out for 241 in 49.3 overs after Ben Duckett's composed 105 provided the backbone of their innings. Shaheen Shah Afridi led Pakistan's bowling effort with four wickets for 46 runs, dismantling England's top order during an early burst. Afridi struck in the opening over to dismiss Tom Banton before removing Joe Root in the next. Harry Brook was run out, while Jordan Cox fell to Afridi as England slumped to 53 for four.

Duckett and Sam Curran steadied the innings with a fifth-wicket partnership of 92 runs. Curran scored 42 before falling to Afridi, who returned to break the stand. Duckett continued to anchor the innings, bringing up his century before falling to Arafat Minhas. Jamie Overton took England past the 200-run mark with a contribution of 43, while Atkinson added a valuable 40 to lift the total. Overton finished with three wickets for 43 runs, but England's bowlers could not prevent Shadab from scripting an extraordinary finish.

The defeat leaves England struggling to qualify for the final after a third consecutive loss in the Tri-Series, while Pakistan's dramatic victory secures their place in the title clash. (ANI)