Virat Kohli playfully refused to autograph a fan's custom comic-style toy ahead of the fourth ODI against New Zealand, joking, "You're going to sell it for a higher price." India will look to seal the five-match series in Mount Maunganui.

Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli refused to sign his autograph on a comic-style toy brought by a fan ahead of the fourth ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13

After winning the opening two matches of the series in Auckland and Wellington, the Men in Blue’s hopes of taking an unassailable 3-0 series lead were dashed after the third ODI was washed out due to torrential rain at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Though India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first, the match could not be started as the persistent downpours forced officials to call off proceedings without a ball being bowled.

The focus now will be shifted towards the penultimate ODI in Mount Maunganui, where Team India, under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, will look to seal the series, while New Zealand will look to bounce back and keep their hopes alive in the tightly contested rubber.

Also Read: Kevin Malloy Appointed as New Chair of New Zealand Cricket Board

Kohli Refuses to Sign Autograph on Comic Toy

Virat Kohli and the entire India squad had an intense practice session at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui ahead of the fourth and penultimate ODI of the series. Following the practice session, Kohli interacted with fans who were in attendance to witness the team’s preparations.

However, the highlight of the former India captain’s interaction with the crowd came when a supporter presented a custom comic-book figurine of the veteran batsman, requesting a signature.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Kohli was seen accepting the unique memorabilia, and once he realised it was his custom toy, he flashed a knowing grin before handing it back unsigned and jokingly telling the fan, ‘You're going to sell it for a higher price.’

Scroll to load tweet…

Understanding the purpose of the fan’s request, Kohli appeared to suspect that the signed collectible could fetch a higher resale price, which is why he chose not to autograph it.

Former Team India captain’s playful remark suggested that he was apparently aware the fan might sell the memorabilia for a profit rather than keep it as a personal souvenir, given that his signature might attract a higher price among collectors and cricket memorabilia enthusiasts.

How Did Virat Kohli Perform in New Zealand ODIs?

Virat Kohli has been focusing solely on ODIs after retiring from T20Is and Tests in 2024 and 2025, respectively, and intends to extend his illustrious international career until the 2027 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Since his Test retirement, Kohli, who recently turned 38 on November 5, has played in every ODI series, including against Australia (away), South Africa (home), New Zealand (home), England (away), Afghanistan (home), and West Indies (home), and now against New Zealand (away), maintaining brilliant form and anchoring India's middle order with customary authority.

In the first two ODIs against Black Caps, Virat Kohli registered scores of 74 and 7, respectively, and will be eager to play a decisive knock in Mount Maunganui to help India clinch the series. In the series opener, the star batter completed 13000 ODI runs while batting at No.3, becoming the first batter to achieve this historic feat.

In the last 17 ODI innings, Virat Kohli has aggregated 1009 runs, including 4 centuries and 6 fifties, at an average of 72.07 and a strike rate of 115.05. This is currently the most by any batter in the world during this period, reinforcing his ongoing status as the premier 50-over anchor in international cricket.

Also Read: New Zealand Pacer Brett Randell Eager for Potential Debut Against India