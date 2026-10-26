Devdutt Padikkal smashed 199 for India A against New Zealand A before a disputed caught-behind decision cut short his double-century bid. The absence of DRS sparked debate among fans, while his marathon knock strengthened his case for India's No. 3 Test spot.

Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal heartbreakingly missed out on his well-deserved double century in India A’s first unofficial Test of the three-match series against New Zealand A at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Monday, October 26.

Resuming their second-innings batting with an overnight total of 106/2, with Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan batting on 56 and 39, respectively, and trailing by 98 runs, India A finished Day 3 on top with 488/8 in 119 overs and took a first-innings lead of 284, with Washington Sundar and Akash Deep batting on 51 and 0, respectively, setting up a dominant position before bad light called an early end to the day's play.

Devdutt Padikkal was India A’s lead batter of the day, as he played a marathon innings of 199 off 248 balls, including 24 fours and 3 sixes, while forming a 215-run partnership for the third wicket with Sai Sudharsan (91), followed by another crucial 142-run stand for the fifth wicket with Yash Rathod, who scored 66 off 72 balls.

Also Read: Padikkal Shines With 199 as India A Dominate NZ A in Unofficial Test

Padikkal’s Masterclass Cut Short on 199

Devdutt Padikkal became the centre of a major controversy late on Day 3 following a dramatic and highly disputed caught-behind decision. Padikkal crossed the 100-run mark in 128 balls, needing only 120 deliveries to complete the second half of his marathon effort. However, as the 89th over approached, tragedy struck just short of the landmark milestone.

Padikkal was batting 199 off 247 balls when he faced New Zealand A pacer Zak Gibson, who pitched the ball at leg side. The southpaw attempted a glance, but the ball whizzed past his bat and brushed his pad before settling into the gloves of keeper Mitchell Hay.

Gibson and his New Zealand A teammates appealed for a catch behind, which the on-field umpire accepted after a brief pause, raising his finger to signal Padikkal out. The decision apparently left Devdutt Padikkal surprised and in disbelief, as he shook his head in agony and gestured toward the umpire, the gap between his bat and the ball, indicating that he believed he had not edged the delivery.

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Since DRS is not available for the unofficial Test series, Devdutt Padikkal had no other option but to walk back to the pavilion, one run short of a double century. With this, Padikkal joined the unwanted list of players to have been dismissed for 199 in competitive cricket.

The last time an Indian batter was dismissed while batting on 199 in red-ball cricket was KL Rahul during the 5th Test against England in Chennai back in December 2016, when he fell just short of his maiden double century. Recently, Priyansh Arya, playing for Delhi, was dismissed for 199 in a Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat this season.

Fans Question Umpire's Decision After Devdutt Padikkal Falls on 199

Devdutt Padikkal’s controversial dismissal on 199 sparked debate among fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with several questioning the umpire’s decision and the absence of DRS in the unofficial Test.

Taking to their X handles, fans expressed disappointment over Padikkal missing out on a double century, with some questioning the umpire’s call and others blaming the batter for walking away before the decision. Several also highlighted the absence of the Decision Review System (DRS), which left Padikkal with no opportunity to challenge the controversial dismissal.

Another section of fans argued that Padikkal’s reaction after playing the delivery may have influenced the umpire’s decision, while others described the dismissal as unfortunate and questioned why a third umpire could not review the incident.

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Devdutt Padikkal’s marathon innings in the second innings of the first unofficial Test against New Zealand has apparently consolidated his place as India’s No.3 batter for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, despite Sai Sudharsan’s formidable 91, especially with senior openers failing early in both innings.

In his Test career, Padikkal has aggregated 418 runs, including 2 centuries and a fifty, at an average of 69.66 in four matches.

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