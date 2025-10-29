Daryl Mitchell’s unbeaten 56 guided NZ to a five-wicket win over England in Hamilton, sealing the ODI series 2-0. Mitchell Santner’s explosive cameo and Blair Tickner’s 4/34 starred in a low-scoring thriller as England collapsed to 175 in 36 overs.

Hamilton [New Zealand], October 29 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell guided his side to a thrilling five-wicket win over England in a low-scoring contest at Hamilton on Wednesday. With this victory, the hosts sealed the three-match ODI series 2-0, with one game still remaining in Wellington.

Santner’s Late Fireworks

Chasing a target of 176, New Zealand found themselves in early trouble but Mitchell's composure stood out. The all-rounder remained unbeaten on 56 off 59 balls, laced with six fours and two sixes, anchoring the innings brilliantly. He was well supported by skipper Mitchell Santner, who played a blistering cameo of 34 not out off just 17 deliveries, striking two fours and three sixes to finish the chase in style.

Earlier in the innings, New Zealand had a shaky start as Will Young departed for a duck, dismissed by Jofra Archer, who bowled a fiery opening spell. Kane Williamson tried to steady the ship with a promising 21 before being castled by Jamie Overton.

The partnership between Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell turned the tide, as the duo added 63 valuable runs. Ravindra played fluently for his 54 off 58 balls, before falling to Archer. The hosts then suffered a mini-collapse with Tom Latham (2) trapped LBW by Adil Rashid and Michael Bracewell (5) failing to make an impact, leaving them at 118/5 and still needing 58 runs.

From there, Mitchell and Santner showed remarkable calmness, taking calculated risks and ensuring New Zealand crossed the finish line without further hiccups.

For England, Jofra Archer was the standout performer with the ball, delivering a brilliant spell of 3/23 in 10 overs, including four maidens. Jamie Overton and Adil Rashid picked up a wicket each.

England’s Batting Crumbles

Earlier in the day, Santner had won the toss and opted to bowl first. England struggled to find rhythm with the bat, losing wickets at regular intervals. Captain Harry Brook looked fluent for his 34 off 34 balls, but couldn't convert his start, falling to New Zealand skipper Santner.

England's number eight batter Jamie Overton top-scoring with 42 off 28 deliveries, hitting four fours and two sixes. Eventually England could not play their 50 overs, as they could play only 36 overs.

For New Zealand, Blair Tickner led the attack with a brilliant spell of 4/34 in eight overs, while Nathan Smith chipped in with 2/27. Santner, Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, and Zakary Foulkes picked up a wicket apiece in a disciplined bowling performance.

