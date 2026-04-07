Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta, faced backlash from KKR fans for a viral video where she playfully joked about PBKS giving a point to KKR after a rain-affected IPL 2026 match. She later issued a clarification, stating her comment was just supportive banter for her brother and not a personal attack.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer’s sister, Shresta, has issued a clarification over a viral dig at the Kolkata Knight Riders after the IPL 2026 was washed out due to the persistent rain at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Monday, April 6.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After opting to bat first, the Kolkata Knight Riders lost two early wickets in Finn Allen and Cameron Green, and the hosts were 25/2 in 3.4 overs, with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angrish Raghuvanshi batting on 8 and 7, respectively, before the match was halted due to torrential rain. After a long wait, the contest was eventually called off due to a wet outfield.

With no result, Kolkata Knight Riders, who lost back-to-back matches, received one point for the washout. While Punjab Kings climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with five points, including their two wins and the shared point, leaving them first in the standings early in the season.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Shubman Gill set to return for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

Shresta Iyer’s Dig at KKR

After the match between PBKS and KKR was washed out due to persistent rain in Kolkata, Shreyas Iyer’s sister, Shresta, uploaded a video on her Instagram handle, apparently taking a dig at the Kolkata Knight Riders for receiving a point.

In a video, Shresta Iyer playfully joked in Punjabi, suggesting that the Punjab Kings had a ‘big heart’ for giving away a point to the Kolkata Knight Riders after the rain‑affected match, the clip of which went viral on social media.

“Saade Punjabiyan da dil vadda hunda hai, lo de ditta ek point,” Shreyas’ sister said.

However, Shreshta Iyer received backlash and criticism from the KKR fans, as many felt that her remark was disrespectful toward the franchise her brother once represented and had won an IPL title with in 2024. Iyer spent three seasons as a KKR captain from 2022 to 2025 before he was released from the setup.

Shreyas Iyer became just the second captain after Gautam Gambhir to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL triumph, doing so in the 2024 season.

‘There Were No Personal Attacks’

After receiving the backlash and criticism for her reel, apparently taking a dig at the KKR, Shresta Iyer was forced to issue a clarification, stating that she didn’t intend to offend anyone and that her comment was meant as playful banter, not a personal attack.

Taking to her Instagram story, where he shared a video, Shresta stated that she was only showing support for her brother and having some fun, and that she never meant to ‘personally attack’ the Kolkata Knight Riders or their fans.

“Guys, I don't understand why the hatred is being spread. It's just a game. The videos are just for fun, and I am here to support my brother. I will continue to do that. No hate for any team, it's just a game. Everyone should take it sportingly,” Shresta said.

“I understand aggression. I wasn't trolling anybody. It was my way of celebration, and I am going to continue doing that. I am just here to say no hate for anybody. Only love is a game. We all should have fun. The rivalry should show, no matter what. There were no personal attacks, just chill. Peace out, guys,” he added.

In the last IPL season, Shreyas Iyer led the Punjab Kings to their first final since 2014, but lost to the first-time champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Iyer, who was acquired for INR 26.75 crore, returned to lead PBKS in the ongoing IPL season.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Ponting hails 'special' uncapped PBKS players after CSK win