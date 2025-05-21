English

MS Dhoni: Top 5 IPL seasons with the bat for CSK

sports May 21 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:Getty
MS Dhoni at CSK in IPL

Skipper MS Dhoni has been synonymous with the success of CSK, leading the franchise to five IPL titles while amassing 4865 runs at an average of 39.23 in 247 matches.

MS Dhoni’s best IPL seasons for CSK

While Dhoni has a good record while playing for CSK in the IPL, let’s take a look at his top five seasons with the bat.

461 in 2013

MS Dhoni’s best season with CSK came in 2013, amassing 461 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 41.90 in 18 matches and led the team to the final against MI.

414 in 2008

MS Dhoni had a great outing in the first IPL season as he scored 414 runs, including 2 fifties, at an average of 41.40 in 16 matches and led the side to the title clash against RR.

455 in 2018

MS Dhoni not only led CSK to the fourth IPL title but also contributed significantly with the bat, aggregating 455 runs, including 2 fifties, at an average of 75.83 in 16 matches.

416 in 2019

In the following season, MS Dhoni scored 416 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 83.20 in 15 matches, but CSK failed to defend their title.

392 vs 2011

MS Dhoni scored 392 runs, including 2 fifties, at an average of 43.55 in 16 matches, while leading CSK to second consecutive IPL title.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2025

In the ongoing IPL season, MS Dhoni has amassed 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17 in 13 matches.

