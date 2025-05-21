MS Dhoni: Top 5 IPL seasons with the bat for CSK

Skipper MS Dhoni has been synonymous with the success of CSK, leading the franchise to five IPL titles while amassing 4865 runs at an average of 39.23 in 247 matches.
While Dhoni has a good record while playing for CSK in the IPL, let’s take a look at his top five seasons with the bat.
MS Dhoni’s best season with CSK came in 2013, amassing 461 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 41.90 in 18 matches and led the team to the final against MI.
MS Dhoni had a great outing in the first IPL season as he scored 414 runs, including 2 fifties, at an average of 41.40 in 16 matches and led the side to the title clash against RR.
MS Dhoni not only led CSK to the fourth IPL title but also contributed significantly with the bat, aggregating 455 runs, including 2 fifties, at an average of 75.83 in 16 matches.
In the following season, MS Dhoni scored 416 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 83.20 in 15 matches, but CSK failed to defend their title.
MS Dhoni scored 392 runs, including 2 fifties, at an average of 43.55 in 16 matches, while leading CSK to second consecutive IPL title.
In the ongoing IPL season, MS Dhoni has amassed 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17 in 13 matches.
