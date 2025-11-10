Mohammed Shami’s India comeback hangs by a thread. Fitness concerns, age, and emerging young pacers put the veteran fast bowler’s international future in doubt as he focuses on domestic cricket and IPL opportunities.

Mohammed Shami may have already bowled 93 overs in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, but it seems increasingly unlikely that one of India’s finest pacers will don the whites again for the national team. His prospects in limited-overs cricket also appear bleak, raising questions about the twilight of a career that once instilled fear in the hearts of batsmen worldwide.

The 35-year-old last represented India in the Champions Trophy in March but hasn’t been picked for any format since. Shami had endured a lengthy layoff after a heel injury in 2023, which required surgery following the World Cup.

Given the current trajectory of Indian cricket, it seems improbable that Shami will extend his tally beyond the 197 international matches he has played across all three formats.

The Rise of New Pacers

Shami has gradually fallen off the radar in both Test and T20I cricket. Young bowlers like Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep have shot up the ladder, leaving little room for a veteran trying to regain rhythm after injury.

ODIs appear to be the only format still open to him. However, with the next one-day World Cup scheduled for 2027, it may not be wise to include a 37-year-old who has faced career-threatening injuries, including a persistent knee issue.

Despite his absence from the national side, Shami has not held back his frustration with the selectors, going on record to say they have not communicated with him.

However, a senior BCCI official offered a different perspective to PTI news agency.

“There have been multiple times that national selectors and support staff from the BCCI Centre of Excellence have called to check on Shami. The selection committee was desperate to get his services in England as Jasprit Bumrah could not have played more than three Tests. Who wouldn't want a bowler of his calibre in English conditions?" the source told PTI.

It is understood that a senior member of the selection panel had even sent multiple messages to Shami to inquire about his fitness and requested him to play at least one India A game against the England Lions in Canterbury or Northampton. This was meant to gauge his readiness for Test cricket.

Shami reportedly responded, saying he still needed to build his workload and shouldn’t be considered for the assignment.

“So the narrative that there was no communication with Shami isn't an absolute truth. The sports science team also has his medical reports and whether his body will be able to take the rigours of international cricket,” the official added.

Fitness Concerns Loom Large

Even if Shami feels ready for 50-over cricket, the selectors have tough questions to answer about his ability to handle top-flight cricket.

How many overs can he bowl in a single spell? Can he field without frequent breaks? What is his bowling speed now, considering he once regularly hit 135-140 kmph?

For Bengal, Shami has largely bowled shorter four-over spells with multiple breaks during a day’s play, and his average speed rarely exceeds 130 kmph. Concerns persist that with his history of a knee injury requiring surgery a decade ago, he might risk another breakdown in the middle of a Test match.

Shami did not feature in Bengal's ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Railways in Surat, having played the first three games. However, he is expected to return for the home match against Assam at Kalyani starting November 16. Following that, he will take part in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, hoping to impress prospective bidders for another lucrative IPL auction deal in December.