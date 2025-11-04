Mimicry artist Shaarang Shringarpure hilariously mimicked Indian cricket legends reacting to India’s 2025 Women’s World Cup win, showing imagined responses from MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar as the Women in Blue celebrated victory vs South Africa.

A well-known mimicry artist, Shaarang Shringarpure, has hilariously mimicked the Indian cricket legends’ reactions to Team India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 Triumph. The Women in Blue ended their 47-year-long-awaited dream of winning the coveted trophy when Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated South Africa in the high-stakes final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Team India became the fourth nation after Australia, England, and New Zealand to lift the coveted Women’s World Cup trophy. Having been part of the prestigious tournament since 1978, India reached the final twice in 2005 and 2017, but fell short on both occasions. However, in the third attempt, the Women in Blue finally crossed the ultimate hurdle, scripting history with an all-round brilliance to claim their maiden World Cup triumph.

With a maiden World Cup triumph, the Women in Blue etched their names in the annals of cricketing glory, inspiring a new generation of female cricketers and uniting the nation in celebration.

Shaarang Shringarpure Mimics Indian Legends' Reactions

As a nation still basking in the glory of India’s historic triumph, popular mimicry artist Shaarang Shringarpure added a touch of humour by perfectly mimicking the voices of Indian cricket legends reacting to the Women in Blue’s World Cup triumph.

In a video posted on his Instagram handle, Shringarpure, hailing from Mumbai, perfectly imitated the voices of former Indian cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri, and Navjot Singh Sidhu, in reaction to Team India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph.

Recently, Shaarang Shringarpure performed the CEAT Cricket Ratings award in Mumbai, where he mimicked the former cricketers, including MS Dhoni, Danny Morrison, Ravi Shastri, Michael Holding, and Ricky Ponting, leaving the audience and players like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Brian Lara, and Kane Williamson in splits with his spot-on impressions.

Shaarang Shringarpure is not only a mimicry artist but also a voice actor and digital content creator, known for his viral impressions of cricketing icons. Additionally, Shaarang is a fund accountant by profession and a passionate singer alongside his comedic performances on social media.

3 Losses on the Trot to World Champions

Meanwhile, Team India had a shaky journey to getting hold of the coveted trophy. The Women in Blue had a brilliant start to their campaign with two successive wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan and were at the top of the points table. However, the Women in Blue’s campaign took a significant hit with losses on the trot against South Africa, Australia, and England, and were on the verge of an early exit from the tournament.

However, Team India made a brilliant comeback with a dominant performance in the penultimate league match against New Zealand, which sealed their berth for the semifinal. The hosts’ final league match against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain in Navi Mumbai.

In the semifinal against Australia, the Women in Blue did the impossible by chasing down a 339-run target, the highest successful chase in the history of Women’s ODIs, thanks to Jemimah Rodrigues’ 127-run knock and Harmanpreet Kaur’s captain's innings of 89 off 88 balls, sealing their spot in the title clash against South Africa.

In the final, Team India turned their long-awaited dream into reality as they delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat South Africa by 52 runs, with stellar contributions from Shafali Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh, and Amanjot Kaur’s crucial catch of Laura Wolvaardt turned the momentum in India’s favour, sealing the Women in Blue’s historic maiden World Cup triumph amid euphoric celebrations at the DY Patil Stadium.