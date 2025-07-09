At Yuvraj Singh's charity event, Virat Kohli humorously linked his Test retirement to colouring his beard. He also spoke about his bond with Yuvraj, the 2011 World Cup, and the former Indian all-rounder's battle with cancer

Team India star Virat Kohli has opened up on his decision to retire from the longest format of the game at a star-studded charity event organized by former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh’s ‘YouWeCan Foundation’ in London on July 8, Tuesday.

Yuvraj Singh hosted an event to raise funds for his foundation, which supports cancer patients and aims to spread awareness and early detection of the disease, with several former cricketers and the India squad for the ongoing England Test series coming together for the noble cause.

Apart from Virat Kohli, the likes of Ravi Shastri, Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen, and others were also in attendance for a gala event hosted by Yuvraj Singh for his ‘YouWeCan Foundation’, making it a memorable event filled with camaraderie, cricket nostalgia, and support for a meaningful cause.

Why did Virat Kohli retire from Tests?

Though Yuvraj Singh’s foundation event focused on cancer awareness and fundraising, Virat Kohli’s Test retirement stole the spotlight when the former Indian captain briefly spoke about his decision with added humour.

The 36-year-old jokingly referenced the colour of his beard to encapsulate his decision to retire from the longest format of the game, which spanned 14 years from 2011 to 2025.

“I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it's time when you are colouring your beard every four days," Kohli said after he was persuaded by Gaurav Kapur to join the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Ravi Shastri, and Chris Gayle on the stage.

Virat Kohli shocked the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from Test Cricket on May 12, when he took to his Instagram handle to post a heartfelt message reflecting on his 14-year journey in red-ball cricket, expressing pride and signing off with pride and fulfilment.

The 36-year-old finished his illustrious Test career as the fourth-leading run-getter, amassing 9230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, at an average of 46.85 in 123 matches. He also led Team India from 2014 to 2022, winning 40 matches in 68 matches, making him the most successful Asian captain in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli on his bonding with Yuvraj Singh

Apart from speaking about his Test cricket, Virat Kohli opened up on his bonding with Yuvraj Singh, with whom he won the ODI World Cup in 2011 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kohli recalled playing with Yuvraj for the North Zone and how Yuvraj, Zaheer Khan, and Harbhajan Singh helped him grow as a player.

“We shared a very good bond both on and off the field. I met him (Yuvraj) for the first time during a North Zone tournament in Bangalore. When I started playing for India, he (Yuvraj) Bhajju Pa (Harbhajan Singh) and Zaheer Khan took me under their wings. They helped me grow as a player and made me comfortable in the dressing room.” Kohli said at a ‘YouWeCan Foundation’ charity event

“A Lot of fun times off the field, and they made me aware of the lifestyle of getting to the top. These are the bonds I will cherish for the rest of my life,” he added.

Kohli had ‘no idea’ about Yuvraj’s cancer

Further speaking about Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli revealed the dressing room’s ‘shock’ reaction after the former Indian all-rounder was diagnosed with cancer in the middle of the ODI World Cup in 2011. He also spoke about Yuvraj’s comeback to the national team under his captaincy.

“Watching him in the World Cup was very special, and what we got to know after that was a shock. Being so close to him... we had no idea,” Kohli said.

“Then his battle with cancer and again the champion that he is... coming on top and making a comeback to the team when I was leading the team."

Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with cancer shortly after India’s 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, where he was named Player of the Tournament for his all-round brilliance, aggregating 362 runs and taking 15 wickets. He was treated for a rare form of lung cancer in the United States and made a comeback to international cricket in 2012.

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in June 2019. He played for India from 2000 to 2017 and amassed 11686 runs, including 17 centuries and 71 fifties, at an average of 34.98 in 399 matches.