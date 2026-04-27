CCTV tampering at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium before an IPL match raises serious security concerns, exposing gaps in access control and oversight despite quick fixes before the game.

A day after the exciting Royal Challengers Bengaluru versus Gujarat TitansIPL match on April 24 at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Cubbon Park Police filed a case over suspected tampering with CCTV cameras. For any common cricket lover in India, this news brings worry. The stadium is a second home for thousands of fans who come to cheer their team with family and friends. But when the very cameras meant to keep everyone safe stop working, it feels like the basic protection system failed.

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On the morning of the big IPL match, a routine check showed more than 240 cameras were not working. This affected key areas like entry gates where tickets are scanned, outer boundaries, the D Corporate Stand full of important spectators, and walking paths inside the stadium. These are busy spots during any packed match. Imagine crowds moving around with weak security eyes – it raises serious safety questions for ordinary people who just want to enjoy the game without fear.

Aditya Bhat, who works at Staqu Technologies Pvt Ltd in Gurugram, filed the complaint. He said two men entered the restricted CCTV control room without permission and damaged the equipment. The suspects named are Manjunath, 37, from Hiriyur, and Abdul Kalam, 19, from Uttar Pradesh. Both worked for a sub-contractor of IVS Digital Solutions, the firm responsible for digital and CCTV systems at the stadium.

Akshay M Hakay, the DCP of Central Bengaluru, confirmed the details. He explained that around 11:30 am on April 24, the two workers from the sub-contractor entered the stadium. They damaged CCTV fibre lines and the recording system. Luckily, the issue was noticed and fixed fast within one hour. All cameras were back working before the IPL match started, and it did not disturb the game at all. Police also have footage showing the men entering sensitive areas like the control room and connection boxes near the parking.

Payment Dispute Behind the Act?

Early investigation points to a personal grudge. The two men were upset because their payments of around ₹10 lakh were not cleared despite many reminders. In simple words, they acted out of frustration and saw this as a way to protest against the company. They told police the same. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 324(4) for deliberately damaging property. Investigation continues and further action will follow.

This whole incident sadly shows how poorly Karnataka police are trained to face upcoming challenges like this. IPL matches are huge events with massive crowds, big money, and national attention. Yet, workers from a sub-contractor could easily reach control rooms and cut important lines. It points to weak checks and supervision. Leaders lack proper vision. They seem more focused on giving postings or get influenced by money and caste factors. Before conducting such big programmes, all jurisdictional matters should be thoroughly checked. Authorities must ensure every person and agency involved is truly capable to handle these high-pressure events without any weak links.

For common people in Bengaluru and across Karnataka, this feels scary. We trust the police to protect us during festivals and big cricket matches. But when simple unpaid workers can tamper with security systems so easily, it highlights big holes in training and planning. Quick repair on match day is fine, but preventing such problems from happening is what real security means.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finished all their matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the IPL 2026 season. Their last two home games are now shifted to Raipur due to earlier logistical plans. Fans understand the change, but many hope strong lessons are learned from this tampering case.

Wake-Up Call for Authorities and Organisers

This is not just about two frustrated men. It is a clear warning bell. Karnataka police and event organisers must improve training, tighten access to sensitive zones, and remove weak points in the security chain. Ordinary citizens expect professional and strong handling of such important IPL events. People hope authorities wake up soon and make every stadium truly safe so that families can enjoy cricket matches with full peace of mind.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)

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