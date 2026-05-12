Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the IPL 2026 Purple Cap race with 21 wickets, following a brilliant four-wicket performance against the Mumbai Indians for RCB. Amid discussions of an India return, Kumar stays focused on his routines, insisting his success stems from consistency, not thoughts of a national comeback.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lead pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar might not be in the scheme of things in India’s setup across formats, but he has made himself impossible to ignore with his vintage performance in the ongoing IPL season.

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In the RCB’s two-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked four wickets while conceding just 23 runs at an economy rate of 5.80 in his spell of four overs. The left-arm pacer dismantled the MI’s batting line-up by removing Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav, effectively setting the stage for RCB’s thrilling last-ball victory in Raipur.

With his maiden four-wicket haul in the IPL 2026, Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first to take 20 wickets and is currently leading the Purple Cap race with 21 scalps to his name in 11 matches.

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‘Not Thinking About India Comeback’

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to his vintage bowling since the last IPL season, where he played a pivotal role in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden title triumph, has sparked intense debate among fans and experts alike regarding his return to the Indian national team.

Despite the growing call for his inclusion in the squad for the upcoming T20I assignments, the veteran pacer emphasizes a mindful, short-term approach, prioritizing current performance over hopes of making a national comeback. He views his career milestones as rewards for past perseverance rather than a path to selection.

“I am not thinking about India’s comeback. It has been many years since I stopped keeping or making long-term goals, because whenever I did that, it never worked for me. I am happy that I have played 200 matches and taken so many wickets, in the powerplay and at the death. I think it is all a reward for what I have done over the years,” Bhuvneshwar said in a video posted by RCB.

“There have been good years and bad years. Honestly, at this point in time, I am not feeling anything special. Of course, I would be lying if I said that I would not feel it later on. Once I stop playing, I think these will be memories that will come in handy later. But at this point in time, for me, I think it is very normal," he added.

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been out of the national setup since 2022, and his return to the national setup seemingly looks narrow, as the selectors are currently backing the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshdeep Singh as the pace battery across formats.

Bhuvneshwar Credits Familiar Routines for Recent Success

Further speaking on his current purple patch, the veteran seamer noted that while his output has improved, his fundamental preparation remains constant, adding that his absence from international cricket has worked in his favour, allowing for more rigorous training sessions and recovery periods that were difficult to maintain.

“I know 2026 is going well. I’m getting wickets, but I’m doing all the same things I was doing earlier as well. Of course, I can say the training has been a bit more, or maybe some things have improved since I haven’t been playing for the country,” the veteran Indian pacer said.

“One of the best things is that I get quite a long break after the IPL. I think I play so much cricket that I stay in touch, and I also get enough of a break that I have time to do other things," he added.

In his IPL career, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the second-leading wicket-taker with 219 wickets, including 3 four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers, at an average of 26.17 and an economy rate of 7.67 in 201 matches.

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