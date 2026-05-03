CSK's Kartik Sharma, under scrutiny for his INR 14 crore price tag, delivered a match-winning 54* against MI in IPL 2026. Promoted to No. 4, his maiden IPL fifty anchored the chase alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, securing an eight-wicket win and raising questions about his new role in the team.

The Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma delivered an impactful performance in the IPL 2026 clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, May 2. The CSK recorded their fourth win of the season following an eight-wicket win over MI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

With a 160-run target set by the Mumbai Indians, the Chennai Super Kings chased it down with 11 balls to spare or in 18.1 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad played a captain’s innings of 67 off 48 balls, including 5 fours and 2 sixes, while forming an unbeaten 98-run stand for the second wicket with Kartik Sharma, who scored 54 off 40 balls.

Earlier, Anshul Kamboj (3/32) and Noor Ahmad (2/26) combined to pick five wickets and restrict MI to 159/7, despite a 57-run knock from Naman Dir, as the rest of the MI batting line-up, apart from Ryan Rickelton (37) and Suryakumar Yadav (21), failed to build momentum or finish strongly.

Also Read: IPL 2026: MI outplayed in all departments, admits skipper Hardik Pandya

Kartik Sharma’s Impactful Knock Steals Spotlight

Though Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored the chase with a fluent half-century, Kartik Sharma stole the spotlight with his composed and mature knock of 54 off 40 balls. Kartik was under immense scrutiny as his INR 14 crore price tag had not delivered consistent returns earlier in the season.

In his first five outings of his maiden IPL season, the 20-year-old registered the scores of 18, 1, 6, 18, and 15, aggregating just 58 runs at an average of 11.6. His poor run of form raised questions about his hefty price tag, which is the most by an uncapped player in IPL history. However, Kartik Sharma had to overcome mounting pressure and criticism before finally delivering a timely breakthrough performance against MI.

Walking in to bat at No.4 after Urvil Patel’s dismissal at 62/2, Kartik Sharma joined Ruturaj Gaikwad at the crease. Unfazed by the pressure, the Rajasthan cricketer played a cautious and composed innings rather than resorting to attacking intent, completing his fifty off 39 balls at a strike rate of 128.20.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

When CSK needed just 4 runs off 12 balls to win, Kartik Sharma hit a winning four to take the team through the finishing line. At one age, Kartik was batting on 16 off 16 balls before adding 38 off 24 balls at a strike rate of 158.33, finishing unbeaten and guiding CSK to a comfortable victory.

Kartik’s maiden IPL fifty marked a strong comeback in his campaign, silencing early-season criticism and easing pressure over his INR 14 crore price tag. His knock helped ease pressure on Ruturaj Gaikwad, ensuring CSK completed a comfortable chase against the Mumbai Indians.

Is Kartik Sharma a New No.4 for CSK?

Before his second face-off against the Mumbai Indians, Kartik Sharma used to bat at the No.7 position, and it didn’t give him enough opportunities to build his innings or settle into a rhythm in the middle order. However, CSK’s management decision to send him at No.4 instead of Dewald Brevis or Shivam Dube has eventually paid off.

Kartik’s mature knock at No.4 has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising CSK’s move while also discussing whether the change should be made permanent after his match-winning performance against MI.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts lauded the 20-year-old’s maturity and composure under pressure, saying CSK’s move to back him paid off against MI. Many urged the franchise to continue trusting him after his breakthrough innings.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings moved to the sixth spot with 4 wins and 5 losses, accumulating 8 points and having a net run rate (NRR) of +0.005 in nine outings. If the CSK win at least 4 out of 5 remaining matches, they will finish with 16 points, strengthening their playoff chances significantly, subject to NRR and other results.

Chennai Super Kings will look to strengthen their playoff chances when they take on the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 5.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Suryakumar Yadav leapfrogs Pollard, now only behind Rohit