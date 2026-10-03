Virat Kohli left the Chandigarh crowd in stunned silence after being dismissed for a golden duck by West Indies pacer Jayden Seales in the third ODI. The unexpected first-ball dismissal, his first in seven years, sparked a massive debate among cricket fans online regarding his vulnerability to swing bowling.

Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli left the Chandigarh crowd in stunned silence following his golden duck dismissal in the third and final ODI of the series against the West Indies at PCA International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Saturday, October 3.

After a 139-run knock in the series opener, followed by 29 off 19 balls in the second outing, Virat Kohli was expected to deliver his signature masterclass, but instead became the victim of a stunning pacer Jayden Seales’ delivery that instantly silenced the packed stands in New Chandigarh.

Kohli walked in to bat after India skipper Shubman Gill’s dismissal at 3/1 and joined Rohit Sharma at the crease to carry on India’s innings. However, the veteran Indian batter was completely caught off guard by a searing pace and in-swinging delivery that rattled the stumps.

Also Read: Asian Games: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla hails gold medal win over Pakistan

Kohli’s Stunning Reaction Goes Viral

The Chandigarh crowd was apparently hoping for another masterclass performance from Virat Kohli, who is playing only ODIs after retiring from T20Is and Tests in 2024 and 2025, respectively. However, the hopes were instantly dashed.

The dismissal took place in the 3rd over of India’s batting when the former India captain was attempting to flick the full-length delivery off Jayden Seales, who was apparently bowling at a speed of seales, who was bowling at 136.5 kmph. But Kohli failed to make contact with the delivery, which sneaked through the gap between his bat and pad before crashing into the middle stump.

Before walking back to the pavilion, Kohli stood at the crease for a few seconds in disbelief, staring at the shattered stumps and then the pitch after his unexpected golden duck. While Seales celebrated his big wicket with his West Indies teammates, Kohli appeared stunned by the dismissal.

Scroll to load tweet…

For the first time in seven years, Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck in an ODI, with his previous first-ball dismissal coming against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam in 2019. The last time Kohli was dismissed for a duck was in the ODI series against Australia Down Under last year, where rare single-digit failures briefly interrupted his otherwise phenomenal run in white-ball cricket.

Often known for his consistency in ODIs, Virat Kohli’s duck dismissal has naturally sparked heavy discussions online, with fans dissecting how the lethal in-swinger undid one of the greatest chasers in white-ball history so early in the innings.

Fans Divided After Kohli’s Shock Golden Duck

Virat Kohli’s golden duck dismissal has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts sharing contrasting views on his early exit.

Taking to their X handles, many fans backed Kohli despite his golden duck, pointing to his recent 139-run knock and insisting that one poor outing does not diminish his class. However, others criticised his dismissal against swing bowling and argued that he remains vulnerable in challenging conditions.

Some fans also focused on the conditions, debating whether the pitch offered enough movement to trouble the Indian batters, while others used Kohli’s dismissal to discuss his record in challenging conditions.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

In his ODI career, Virat Kohli has amassed 15109 runs, including 55 centuries and 79 fifties, at an average of 58.78 in 317 matches. Since retiring from Tests and T20Is, Kohli has shifted his focus towards ODIs, intending to extend his illustrious career until the 2027 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia,

Also Read: Star-studded England Champions set for World Championship of Legends