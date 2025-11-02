Rain has delayed the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Both sides chase their maiden title as forecasts hint at more showers. ICC rules allow a reserve day, with joint winners if play isn’t possible.

Team India and South Africa are set to lock horns in the much-anticipated Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. Both teams are vying for the maiden title of the prestigious tournament, and anticipation is at its peak as both sides eye history.

Team India qualified for the third World Cup final after defeating Australia by five wickets in the semifinal, with Jemimah Rodrigues (127) and Harmanpreet Kaur (89) guiding the Women in Blue to a record chase of 339, inching closer to scripting history and lifting the coveted trophy on home soil. South Africa, on the other hand, qualified for the maiden World Cup final after defeating England by 125 runs, with skipper Laura Wolvdaart (169) and Marizanne Kapp (5/20) producing match-winning performances that powered the Proteas into their first-ever title clash.

With India and South Africa taking on each other for the ultimate glory, the stage is set for a thrilling contest between two in-form sides, both determined to etch their names in history and claim their maiden Women’s World Cup final.

Rain Delay Toss for India vs South Africa Final

Before the beginning of the final between India and South Africa, rain has already dampened the mood of the fans and spectators as persistent showers in Navi Mumbai delayed the toss and forced the groundstaff to cover the entire outfield, raising concerns over a truncated or even a washout on the biggest day of the tournament.

The toss was supposed to take place at 3:00 pm and the match at 3:30 pm, but continuous drizzle and overcast conditions have pushed back the schedule, further delaying the start of play. There had been a heavy downpour before the players arrived at the venue in Navi Mumbai, and despite a brief spell of sunshine offering some hope, rain returned just as the teams prepared for the warm-ups.

According to AccuWeather, Navi Mumbai is expected to witness 25% chances of rain and cloud cover at 70% in the evening. However, the possibility of precipitation is likely to be increased to 55% and cloud cover at 78% at night. This means the threat of rain looms largely throughout the contest, especially in the latter half of the match.

This is not the first time the Women’s World Cup 2025 match was either interrupted or delayed due to rain. India’s semifinal match against Australia was interrupted right after Kranti Gaud dismissed Alyssa Healy, but the full match took place after the resumption. The Women in Blue’s final league match against Bangladesh was washed out due to persistent rain in Navi Mumbai.

The majority of the matches took place at the R Premadasa Stadium were affected by persistent rain and wet outfield conditions, leading to multiple delays and even a few abandoned games earlier in the tournament. Five out of 10 matches were washed out without a result, and Pakistan were affected the most.

What if Rain Plays Spoilsport in Title Clash?

If the Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa gets abandoned due to rain, the reserve day will come into play as per the ICC’s tournament regulations. In that case, the match will resume on November 2, Monday, from the exact point it was halted, maintaining conditions and score.

“The semifinals and final shall have a reserve day allocated on which an incomplete match shall be continued from the scheduled day. No other matches shall have a reserve day allocated.” Section 13.6 of the ICC's Playing Conditions states,”

If the high-stakes title cash gets washed out on the reserve day as well, India and South Africa will be declared joint-winners of the Women’s World Cup 2025, a result that would bring mixed emotions for players and fans alike. While both teams share the glory of champions, the absence of an on-field finish to crown a single champion would leave a sense of unfulfilled drama among fans.

India and South Africa will be hoping for clear skies and uninterrupted play to decide the winner on merit, as both teams battled hard to reach at this stage of the tournament.