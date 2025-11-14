South Africa captain Temba Bavuma wins toss and opts to bat first against India in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Bavuma misses the match due to injury, with Corbin Bosch stepping in. India welcome back Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel for the first Test.

IND vs SA, 1st Test: South African captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the first Test of the two-match series at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on Friday. This marks India's first Test at Eden Gardens since 2019. The Proteas come into the match after a 1-1 home series draw against Pakistan, while India’s previous Test outing saw them register a 2-0 win over the West Indies at home.

Kagiso Rabada to Miss Match, Corbin Bosch to Step In

During the toss, Bavuma announced that SA's premier pacer Kagiso Rabada would be missing the match due to a rib injury, with all-rounder Corbin Bosch taking his place.

“We will have a bat. The boys came back from Pakistan. Preparation-wise, we have done as best as we can. Looking forward to the challenge. We need to keep doing what we do. The pitch looks dry, runs in the first innings will be the key. Kagiso misses out, Corbin comes in," said Bavuma.

India’s Team Updates

India’s Shubman Gill shared updates during the toss, highlighting key changes to the playing XI.

"Looks like a good surface. There's a bit in it for the fast bowlers. The dressing room is good. This bunch is very hungry. This Test series is very important. There will be some turn as the game goes on. Rishabh comes in for (Nitish Kumar) Reddy, and Axar is also back," said Gill.

Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel return to the team, while Sai Sudharsan sits out and Washington Sundar slots in at number three.

IND vs SA, Kolkata Test: Playing XI

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

