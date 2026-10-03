Team India, led by Shreyas Iyer, defended their Asian Games gold by beating Pakistan by 19 runs in Nisshin. India posted 211/6, with Abhishek Sharma and a middle-order batter scoring fifties, before restricting Pakistan to 192/6.

Team India, led by Shreyas Iyer, successfully defended their Asian Games gold medal with a dominant victory over Pakistan in the final at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Saturday, October 3. The Men in Blue defeated their arch-rivals by 19 runs to win their second consecutive gold medal at the Asian Games.

After posting a solid total of 211/6 in 20 overs, thanks to brilliant fifties by opener Abhishek Sharma (61) and middle-order batter (51*), Indian bowlers restricted Pakistan to 192/6 in 20 overs, despite Hasan Nawaz's 96-run knock and his 87-run stand for the fourth wicket with Saim Ayub, who scored 29 off 22 balls.

Axar Patel (2/29), Washington Sundar (2/29), and Shivam Dube (2/33) shared six wickets between them to ensure that the Men in Blue crossed the finish line and defended their continental crown in style.

Also Read: Asian Games: India beat Pakistan by 19 runs, clinch men's cricket gold

India’s Yet Another Dominance Against Pakistan

Team India’s victory over Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 final is yet another chapter in their storied rivalry, showcasing supreme composure under immense pressure to turn back a fierce Pakistani challenge and secure back-to-back continental crowns.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan often grabs the attention of the cricketing world, but the performance on the field once again highlighted India’s ability to hold their nerve in high-pressure encounters and deliver when it mattered most. The Men in Blue once again showcased their ability to rise to the occasion, producing clinical performances with the bat and ball against Pakistan.

Ahead of the Asian Games 2026 Final against Pakistan, Team India had won eight matches in their last 10 encounters, including six consecutive victories, holding a dominant head-to-head edge and carrying that psychological momentum straight into the gold medal showdown.

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Tilak Varma was particularly in focus after smashing a breathtaking 21-ball fifty that terrorized the Pakistan bowling attack, mirroring his iconic heroics from the Asia Cup final last year and cementing his reputation as the ultimate clutch performer on the grandest stage.

Team India’s yet another victory over Pakistan at an international event further cemented their psychological upper hand in high-pressure tournaments, adding another shining gold medal to the nation's tally at the Asian Games.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Old Statement on IND vs PAK’s Rivalry

As Team India successfully defended their Asian Games gold medal following a victory over Pakistan, former T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav’s famous words from previous encounters echoed once again.

During the Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar was asked about the weight of expectations and the nature of the contest, famously noting that when one side dictates terms over a long stretch, the label of a tight rivalry begins to fade.

“According to me, if two teams play 15-20 matches and if [head-to-head] it is 7-7 or 8-7, then that is called a rivalry,” the former India T20I captain said.

“But 13-0, 10-1. I don't know what the stats are. But this is not a rivalry anymore. But yeah, I feel we played better cricket than them," he added.

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Suryakumar Yadav’s sharp assessment following the previous encounter, that sustained dominance renders traditional rivalry labels obsolete, found validation once again at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, where the Indian women’s team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, successfully defended their gold medal by defeating Sri Lanka.

As the Men in Blue secured yet another landmark title, the match proved that while the emotional stakes for fans remain as fiery as ever, India's execution on the pitch continues to write a completely different script.

Also Read: Ishan Kishan joins Suryakumar Yadav in elite 1,000 T20I runs club