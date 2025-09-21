Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan scored a vital half-century against India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash, marking it with a flamboyant ‘gunshot’ celebration, aka ‘AK-47’ salute, sparking a massive debate on social media

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan came up with a flamboyant ‘gunshot’ celebration after completing his half–century in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Team India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. September 21. Pakistan were put to bat first by Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman were hoping to build a good partnership after the latter gave Pakistan a quick start to their innings. However, Zaman had an early end to his innings as he was dismissed for 15 off 9 balls by Hardik Pandya at 21/1. Thereafter, Sahibzada was joined by Saim Ayub at the crease to carry on Pakistan’s batting.

After Fakhar Zaman’s dismissal, Sahibzada Farhan anchored Pakistan’s innings and kept the scoreboard ticking amid India’s early breakthrough in the high-stakes Super 4 clash in Dubai.

Sahibzada Farhan’s Fifty and Gunshot Celebration

Sahibzada Farhan returned to his form after a five-run dismissal in Pakistan’s final group stage match against the hosts, UAE. The right-handed batter not only anchored the innings but also formed a 72-run stand for the second wicket with Saim Ayub (21 off 17 balls). After Ayub’s dismissal, the onus was on Farhan to stabilize Pakistan’s innings, accelerate the scoring rate, and keep the team in contention against a strong Indian bowling attack.

In the 10th over of Pakistan’s batting, Sahibzada hit a six off Axar Patel’s delivery to bring up his fourth fifty of his T20I career. Though the right-handed batter registered his first fifty of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, what caught the attention of the fans and spectators was his ‘gunshot’ celebration.

After completing his fifty, Pakistan opener celebrated by mimicking a gunshot gesture with his bat, and the act is widely called ‘AK 47’ salute.

Sahibzada Farhan played a brilliant innings of 58 off 45 balls before Shivam Dube gave Team India a big breakthrough by dismissing him at 115/4, ending Pakistan’s innings’ momentum and leaving the team in a tricky situation in the middle overs.

Sahibzada’s celebration sparks debate

Sahibzada Farhan’s gunshot celebration or AK-47 salute sparked an intense debate on social media, especially among Indian cricket fans, who viewed it as a mockery of Team India, linking it to the earlier handshake controversy and Pahalgam terror attack victims.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans express outrage and debate the appropriateness of the gesture, as they believe it was insensitive and provocative, especially given the intensity of the match after the earlier controversies surrounding the India-Pakistan clash, including the handshake row and heightened political tensions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan posted a total of 171/5 in 20 overs and set a 172-run target for Team India to chase in the second round of their clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Apart from Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Nawaz (21), Faheem Ashraf (20*), and Salman Ali Agha (17) made vital contributions in the middle order to keep Pakistan competitive and post a challenging total for the Men in Blue to chase.

For India, Shivam Dube led the bowling attack with figures of 2/33 at an economy rate of 8.20 in 8.20 in four overs. Hardik Pandya (1/29) and Varun Chakravarthy (1/31) picked a wicket each.