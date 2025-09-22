After India’s six-wicket Asia Cup win over Pakistan, Abhishek Sharma said his match-winning 74 came from disliking Pakistan’s unprovoked aggression. His fiery 105-run stand with Shubman Gill proved decisive in the 172-run chase.

Following his side's six-wicket win over Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma spoke on his verbal battles with Pakistani bowlers, notably the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, saying that he did not like how Pakistani bowlers were coming at them without any reason and decided to give it back with the bat.

A fiery 105-run stand between Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, the vice-captain, helped India chase down the 172-run target with six wickets and seven balls in hand. India has started the Super Four stage with a win and handed them their seventh successive loss in T20Is since Virat Kohli's epic knock at Melbourne during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

During Pakistan's batting, Sahibzada Farhan did a "gun" celebration after completing his fifty, and during India's chase, Gill-Abhishek had heated exchanges with Pakistani bowlers, particularly Shaheen and Haris. In fact, Abhishek was seen mouthing something aggressively while starting the chase with a six on the first ball against Shaheen.

‘They were coming out to us without any reason’

Speaking after the match, Abhishek said during the post-match presentation, “Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us (Pakistani bowlers) without any reason, I did not like it at all. That is why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team.”

Shades of Aamer Sohail going up against Venkatesh Prasad in 1996 echoed decades later at the Dubai International Stadium after Gill had a go at Shaheen, who just turned back and walked off. On the final delivery of the third over, Gill ambled down the track and targeted extra-cover to pick up a four.

Things heated up as tempers flared on the field after the end of that shot. Gill looked at Shaheen and pointed with his hand where the ball went. The tension boiled over in the final ball of the fifth over. Gill flawlessly executed a short-arm jab to send the ball racing away for a four. After the end of the over, Abhishek and Rauf got into a fierce exchange, which forced Umpire Gazi Sohel to get involved and separate the two.

Partnership with Shubman Gill

On his partnership with Gill, a teammate in Punjab cricket since his age-group cricket days, Abhishek recalled being friends with him since school days.

"We have been playing since school days, we enjoy each other's company, we thought we would do it, and today was the day. The way he was giving it back, I really enjoyed it. If you see someone playing like this, it's because the team supports me and they back me. That is the intent I show, and I am practicing really hard, and if it is my day, I am gonna win it for my team," he added.

How did India defeat Pakistan?

During the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. After Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman, a quickfire 72-run stand followed between Sahibzada Farhan (58 in 45 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Saim Ayub (21 in 17 balls, with a four and six) put Pakistan ahead. Later, knocks from Mohammed Nawaz (21 in 19 balls, with a four and six) and Faheem Ashraf (20* in eight balls, with a four and two sixes) took Pakistan to 171/5 in 20 overs.

Shivam Dube (2/33) was the pick of the bowlers for India, while Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya got one each.

During the run-chase of 172, Abhishek Sharma (74 in 39 balls, with six fours and five sixes) and Shubman Gill (47 in 28 balls, with eight fours) took Pakistan out of the game in the first ten overs. While Haris Rauf (2/26) tried to fight it out for Pakistan, Tilak Varma (30* in 19 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Hardik (7*) took India to a win with seven balls left.

Abhishek secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his explosive knock.

