Sunil Gavaskar suggested resting pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the Super 4 clash vs Pakistan to keep him fresh for the Asia Cup final. He also proposed Suryakumar Yadav drop down in the order vs Oman to give Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma batting practice.

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar suggested that Team India management rest lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the first Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Pakistan on September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium. Team India qualified for the Super 4 stage after two successive wins against the hosts, UAE and Pakistan, in the group stage of the tournament.

The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will play their final group stage match against Oman at Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The match is a dead rubber as Team India has already secured their place in the Super 4 stage, making the outcome irrelevant for qualification purposes. Team management is likely to rest a few players, including Jasprit Bumrah, for the Oman clash to ensure they remain injury-free ahead of high-stakes Super 4 matches.

However, Sunil Gavaskar suggested that Jasprit Bumrah be rested not only for the Oman clash but also India’s first Super 4 clash against Pakistan.

Keep Bumrah fresh for the Asia Cup Final

Speaking on Sony Sports Network, Sunil Gavaskar believes that Jasprit Bumrah should be rested for the Pakistan clash in order to have him available for the Asia Cup final.

“I believe Jasprit Bumrah should be rested, perhaps even for the Pakistan game, so he’s available for the bigger match on Sunday, the 28th. That’s what India should be looking at,” the 125-Test veteran said.

“Of course, there will still need to be one bench player included, but Bumrah should be left out for tomorrow’s game to give him rest," he added.

Team India and Pakistan will lock horns for the first time since the Men in Blue’s handshake snub in their first face-off in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2025, which sparked controversy and drew widespread attention, adding extra pressure and anticipation for the Super 4 clash in Dubai on September 21.

Jasprit Bumrah was one of the instrumental players in India’s seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the group stage as he registered figures of 2/28 at an economy rate of 7.00 in four overs to restrict the arch-rivals to 127/9 in 20 overs.

Gavaskar suggests a change in batting order for the Oman clash

Former India captain suggested a change in India’s batting order by dropping skipper Suryakumar Yadav down the order from the No.3 spot, allowing Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma to have some hitting before the Super 4 stage.

“I would like to think that India would consider batting first and keep the same opening pair. Maybe number three, Suryakumar Yadav, the skipper, could drop himself down the order, giving Tilak Verma a chance for some time at the crease and allowing Sanju Samson a bit of a hit as well," Gavaskar said.

“This would give the batters some practice not just for the game against Pakistan, but also for the upcoming Super 4 matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. It’s more about preparing the batters than the bowlers," he added.

Sanju Samson is yet to bat after being dropped to No.5 spot from opener’s role, while Tilak Varma had his only outing in the clash against Pakistan.