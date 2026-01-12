After his match-winning 93 in the 1st ODI against New Zealand, Virat Kohli expressed disappointment over crowd cheers for Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, saying he doesn’t feel good about it and every player’s contribution deserves respect.

Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli expressed his disappointment over the crowd cheering after the fall of Rohit Sharma’s wicket in the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodara on Monday, January 11.

Kohli was one of the key players in India’s four-wicket win over New Zealand in the series, guiding the hosts to a 301-run chase with a match-winning knock of 93 off 91 balls. The veteran Indian batter was adjudged the Player of the Match for his batting brilliance and leading the Men in Blue’s successful run chase to seal a four-wicket win and take a 1-0 series lead.

Virat Kohli has carried his impressive form from the three-match ODI series against South Africa and his couple of outings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December last year, and continued his strong run in ODIs with another decisive performance against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma’s Dismissal Invites Cheers from Vodadara Crowd

Before Virat Kohli led the run chase, it was Rohit Sharma who anchored Team India’s innings at the top alongside skipper Shubman Gill, who played as the second fiddle. The former India captain had a brief but impactful stay at the crease before he was dismissed for 26 off 29 balls at 39/1.

During his brief innings, Rohit Sharma smashed three boundaries and two sixes, providing India with an early momentum in the 301-run chase. However, the veteran Indian batter’s dismissal brought an unexpected cheer from a section of the Vadodara crowd as Virat Kohli was the next batter to take the crease and continue the chase.

The phenomenon is not new in Indian cricket, as in the past, fans have often erupted with cheers when legends like Sachin Tendulkar or MS Dhoni were due to bat, with crowds chanting ‘Sachin, Sachin’ or ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ and roaring whenever they walked out to out, reflecting the huge excitement around star players.

The players who got out often receive polite applause, but the crowd’s main excitement was clearly reserved for the arrival of India’s biggest stars at the crease, which was seen when Virat Kohli arrived at the crease after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal. Though Rohit was cheered for his impactful innings before his dismissal, the louder excitement and energy in the stands immediately shifted to Virat Kohli, highlighting immense anticipation and adoration for India’s current cricket superstar.

‘I Don’t Feel Good About It’

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli admitted that he was aware of the crowd’s reaction after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, adding that he understands the excitement of the fans, but does not feel good about seeing a teammate’s dismissal being cheered, and believes every player’s contribution deserves respect.

“I’m aware of it, and honestly, I don’t feel good about it. I’ve seen the same thing happen with MS as well,” Kohli said.

“It’s not a great feeling for the guy walking back. I understand the crowd’s excitement, but I try to focus on what I need to do and not think too much about it,” he added.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is and Tests and are solely focusing on ODI cricket, intending to extend their illustrious international careers till the 2027 ODI World Cup, which is likely to be their swansong.

Though the Indian batting stalwarts have not officially confirmed their availability for the marquee event, their impressive showing in the ODI series against Australia and South Africa, a couple of outings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and their continued impact in the ongoing series against New Zealand suggest their reaffirmation to be part of India’s plans for the 2027 World Cup.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to hog the spotlight again when Team India takes on New Zealand in the second ODI at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, January 14.