India Women secured a semi-final spot in the Asian Games with a dominant eight-wicket victory over Japan. After bowling Japan out for 57, with Sree Charani taking four wickets, Shafali Verma's unbeaten 40 off 15 balls led India to victory.

India Women registered a dominant eight-wicket victory over Japan in the quarter-final of the women's cricket competition at the Asian Games here on Friday, sealing their place in the semifinals in emphatic fashion.

India's Disciplined Bowling Restricts Japan

After opting to bowl first, India produced a disciplined bowling display to dismiss Japan for 57 in 19.5 overs. Ayaka Kato-Stafford top-scored for Japan with 25 off 47 deliveries, but the rest of the batting lineup struggled to cope with India's attack.

Japan lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for a modest total. Sree Charani was the standout bowler for India, claiming four wickets, while Shafali Verma picked up two. Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma also chipped in with a wicket each.

Shafali Verma's Blitz Seals Emphatic Win

Chasing 58, India made light work of the target, reaching 59/2 in just five overs. Shafali Verma provided the fireworks at the top of the order, smashing an unbeaten 40 off just 15 balls. Her aggressive knock included four boundaries and helped India race away to victory.

India did lose Gunalan Kamalini for a duck, and Bharti Fulmali for six, but Japan could not build on those breakthroughs. Richa Ghosh joined Verma and struck an unbeaten 12 off six balls to take India close to the finish line.

With one run required for victory, Verma spectacularly sealed the match, launching Shimako Kato over long-on for a six. India thus wrapped up the quarter-final with 90 balls to spare and advanced to the semifinals of the women's cricket competition.

Semi-Finals Fixtures

The semi-final line-up is now set, with Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka and India facing Bangladesh. Both semi-finals are scheduled to be played on Sunday. (ANI)