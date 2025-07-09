Harry Brook becomes the new No.1 Test batter after a stunning knock at Edgbaston, while Shubman Gill, Jamie Smith, and Wiaan Mulder rise in latest ICC Test rankings.

Harry Brook has arrived—officially. The young English batter on Wednesday took over as the world’s No.1 ranked Test batter after his majestic 158 in the first innings against India at Edgbaston. The knock, full of timing, grit, and flair, saw him leapfrog teammate Joe Root in the ICC Test batting rankings.

Root, a modern-day great, now finds himself in unfamiliar territory—second place—18 points behind the man who might just be the future of English Test cricket. It’s a symbolic passing of the baton that caps off a summer of transition for England.

Gill’s Captaincy Debut a Dream Come True

For India, Edgbaston wasn’t just about the win—it was about the arrival of a new era. Shubman Gill, leading the side for the first time in Test cricket, produced innings of 269 and 161—a staggering individual performance that helped India dominate England on their own turf.

That showing has launched Gill into sixth place in the Test batting rankings, his highest ever. He’s now just five spots—and 79 rating points—away from the top, with only Brook, Root, Kane Williamson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Steve Smith above him.

For a player still in his early 20s, captaining a side and playing two match-defining knocks is no small feat. Gill’s time has arrived.

Jamie Smith Breaks Into Top 10

Brook wasn’t the only Englishman lighting up Edgbaston. Jamie Smith, with his assured presence behind the stumps and a breathtaking unbeaten 184 in the second innings, also made a strong case for long-term inclusion.

The young wicketkeeper-batter jumped 16 places in the Test rankings to break into the top 10 for the first time—proof that England’s new generation is quickly stepping up to replace the old guard.

Mulder’s Marathon Knock Sparks All-Rounder Rise

Down in Bulawayo, Wiaan Mulder of South Africa delivered one of the most selfless moments in recent cricket memory. On 367 not out, with a shot at Brian Lara’s world record of 400*, Mulder declared South Africa’s innings to give his team more time to bowl Zimbabwe out.

The move paid off—both for his team and for himself. Mulder rocketed up 34 spots to 22nd in the Test batting rankings and moved to third among Test all-rounders. For a player often flying under the radar, it was the moment that brought him centre stage.

Bumrah Holds Firm as Siraj, Windies Pacers Gain

Even without taking the field, Jasprit Bumrah continues to rule the roost. The Indian pace spearhead retained his place as the No.1 Test bowler, as India carefully manage his workload ahead of a busy calendar.

But his teammate Mohammed Siraj did plenty of the heavy lifting, climbing six spots to 22nd after his efforts at Edgbaston. Meanwhile, West Indies pacers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph also impressed, each moving up six places to 29th and 31st respectively.

Sri Lanka’s White-Ball Heroes Make Their Mark

In ODI cricket, Sri Lanka’s recent 2-1 series win over Bangladesh has shaken things up. Skipper Charith Asalanka climbed to sixth in the ODI batting rankings, thanks to consistent middle-order performances.

Kusal Mendis, named Player of the Series, made a massive jump too—10 spots up to 10th after anchoring the top order and keeping the scoreboard ticking throughout the series.

With the ball, Wanindu Hasaranga reminded everyone why he’s Sri Lanka’s most valuable white-ball player. His nine wickets across three matches helped him rise 11 spots to 8th among ODI bowlers.