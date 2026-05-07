Former Indian pacer Atul Wassan has described Team India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, as a 'bully' with an 'alpha-male' personality since his early days. Wassan claims Gambhir's uncompromising and aggressive nature, which helped him as a player, now leads to clashes with senior players like Virat Kohli.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir is often known for his non-nonsense and aggressive approach, unlike previous coaches, including Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid, who appeared to be calm and composed in their leadership styles.

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Gambhir took over as India’s head coach from Dravid, whose tenure came to an end after the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024. The former India opener has endured success in ODIs and T20Is, including winning the bilateral series, Champions Trophy 2025, and the T20 World Cup this year, but his Test record as a coach has been far from impressive, drawing criticism from some quarters about his adaptability and strategy in the longer format.

Amid his coaching stint with Team India for nearly two years, Gautam Gambhir was in the news for his reported rift with senior players, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, due to his uncompromising and high-pressure coaching style.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir a 'villain' but respected leader, says Faf du Plessis

Atul Wassan Reveals Gambhir’s Aggressive Personality

Former India and Delhi pacer, Atul Wassan, has revealed that Gautam Gambhir was a ‘bully’ from his early days, with an uncompromising and alpha-male personality, adding that his ego often made it difficult for teammates to challenge or question him.

“I have known him personally since he was a child. I have had my issues with him. With him, it's about my way or the highway. He is like that, and he would bully a lot, even in Delhi cricket," Wassan said in an interview with Vicky Lalwani.

“His nature is like that, right from the start. He came from money, an excellent player, and he is intelligent. His ego is on a different level.

“He thinks that if he says it's night when it's morning, it will be believed to be night. Fall in line. If you don't fall in line, you are on my hit list. He will try to harm you, but he has achieved a lot in cricket, and his nature helped him in cricket," he added.

Atul Wassan retired from playing before Gautam Gambhir began his domestic career for Delhi, but he served as the Chairman of Selectors while Gambhir was playing. Since Wassan stayed involved in Delhi cricket after retirement, he saw firsthand how Gambhir’s aggressive personality often caused friction with teammates, a trait that some say continues in his coaching.

‘Can’t Give His Best Without Fighting’

Further speaking on Gautam Gambhir’s personality, Wassan further revealed that the former India opener’s combative and aggressive nature shaped the player he became, but now leads to clashes with senior players like Virat Kohli due to his high-pressure, aggressive coaching style.

“The player he became is because of his nature. He couldn't give his best unless he fought. He probably goes and fights with the window in his home. But he hasn't realised when to get off this horse, now that he's retired,” Atul Wassan said.

“That's why he is confronting Virat Kohli: over-aggressiveness and an alpha-male kind of personality from Delhi," he added.

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Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli hail from Delhi and played together for the state team in domestic cricket before representing India, but their strong personalities are now reportedly causing friction in the national team setup.

Also Read: 'One and Only Sanju Samson': When Gautam Gambhir Corrected Shashi Tharoor on ‘Next Dhoni’ Tag

‘When the Coach Wins, the Players Pay the Price’

Atul Wassan further revealed that there are players in the dressing room who are unhappy with Gautam Gambhir’s management, adding that if the coach wins, players’ complaints take a backseat.

“I know one or two of them; they won't say it openly. I can't say their names in this show. Everyone knows what's happening. But after sidelining those players, if you win, then it's your world,” Wassan added.

“It's a team sport; nobody will listen to the player. If the coach wins even after all this, then the coach is right, and the player is wrong," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir is currently on a break as there are no series for Team India due to the IPL 2026, which will conclude on May 3. Gambhir will resume his coaching duties when Team India takes on Afghanistan in the One-Off Test at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur in June.