India crushed Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, prompting praise from the cricket world. Ex-players like Irfan Pathan and Michael Vaughan called the win dominant, highlighting the vast difference in skill and temperament between the arch-rivals.

India's emphatic victory over Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup sparked strong reactions from members of the cricket fraternity, who hailed the team's dominant display against the arch-rivals.

Cricket Fraternity Reacts

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan summed up the gulf between the sides, posting on X: "India vs Pakistan cricket? Zameen. Aasman." Ex-India player Wasim Jaffer took a swipe at Pakistan's repeated struggles, writing: "Pak fans after suffering yet another embarrassing defeat to India." Pak fans after suffering yet another embarrassing defeat to India 😅 #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/tlzqm0n2NE — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 15, 2026

Former England captain Michael Vaughan highlighted India's temperament in big matches. "India seem to intimidate Pakistan on the cricket field .. they are so much better in all facets of the game & such a better mentality of coping with the huge occasion," he wrote.

Ex-India batter Mohammad Kaif commented on the overall head-to-head record, stating: "Now I believe that the one Pakistan win in the 1-8 scoreline against India was also a fluke. Honestly."

Sri Lanka veteran Angelo Mathews praised the atmosphere and India's performance: "Colombo was lit tonight but India were too good for Pakistan. A convincing win by them."

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary wrote: "Rivalry! What Rivalry?? Another thumping win over Pakistan in an ICC event! It started off by Ishan Kishan and then finished it off at ease by the bowlers! Well done #TeamIndia. On to the next one."

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh echoed similar sentiments: "Team India well done. India vs Pakistan is only hype no contest. Fan made rivalry but one way traffic on the field ..... Again. JAI HIND."

Cricket analyst Sanjay Manjrekar acknowledged Pakistan's spin effort but stressed the gap between the teams. "Pak spin made the match a little more interesting than usual but the gap between the two teams remain the same... wide."

Former opener Aakash Chopra posted on X, "8-1."

Ex-India batter Shikhar Dhawan praised the team's character on the big stage, writing: "That's how you show character on the big stage. Complete team effort. Big win."

Match Summary

With the emphatic win over their arch-rivals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, India now leads 8-1. Coming to the match, Pakistan elected to field first after winning the toss and after Abhishek was out for a duck, Ishan's ruthless 77 and Tilak's calm 25 kept India stable, but the Men in Blue sunk to 126/4, losing their set batters and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (0). However, skipper Suryakumar, Shivam and Rinku did the job of finishing the innings well, pacing their knocks perfectly in tough conditions. India scored 175/7, with Saim Ayub (3/25) being the top bowler for Pakistan.

In the run-chase, Pakistan sunk to 34/4 courtesy early strikes from Hardik, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel. Usman Khan (44 in 34 balls, with six fours and a six) was the only one who showed up for the fight, as Team India packed Pakistan for just 114 runs in 18 overs, progressing to Super 8 stage with their third successive win. Axar (2/29 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Hardik (2/16 in three overs), Bumrah (2/17 in two overs) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17 in three overs) also being amongst the wickets.

Group A Standings

India stays on top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has sunk to number three with two wins and a loss, while USA currently occupies second place with two wins and two losses. (ANI)

