Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, once seen as Hardik Pandya’s heir, faces scrutiny after injuries, a form slump, and an unclear role. Struggles in the ODI series vs New Zealand have raised doubts, with coaching staff hinting at waning patience.

Indian all-rounder from Andhra Pradesh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, has become a subject of intense scrutiny amid the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. Nitish Kumar Reddy has been part of Team India across all formats since 2024 and was apparently seen as the next seam bowling all-rounder who could succeed Hardik Pandya in the future.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Following his breakthrough IPL season in 2024, where he amassed 303 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 33.66 in 13 matches, the Andhra all-rounder was fast-tracked to the Indian team to groom him as the next all-rounder and made his international debut in the T20I series against Bangladesh later that year. From thereon, Nitish earned selections for the Tests and ODIs.

As the selectors and Team India management were looking to nurture and groom someone who could take over Hardik Pandya’s role in his absence, Nitish Kumar Reddy appeared to be an ideal candidate who could contribute with both bat and ball and fill the fast‑bowling all‑rounder role within the Indian side.

However, things have not been going as planned by team management, and his recent international outings give the impression of a player struggling to find form and clarity in his role.

Nitish’s Early Brilliance Gives India Hope

Nitish Kumar Reddy had his first international breakthrough when he unleashed his firepower and played a scintillating knock of 74 off 34 balls, including 7 sixes and 4 boundaries, at an impressive strike rate of 217.64 in the second T20I against Bangladesh in 2024. His impressive showing in that match earned him recognition and raised expectations that he could be a key finisher and a dependable all-rounder across all formats for Team India.

Later that year, the Andhra all-rounder's Test career was started not on Indian soil, but in Australia. Nitish Kumar Reddy’s performance in his debut Test series Down Under was one of the few positives from an otherwise disappointing campaign for Team India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 22-year-old had a memorable outing in the MCG Test, where he scored his maiden international century, further cementing his reputation as a promising all-round talent.

Nitish Kumar Reddy featured in all five matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and aggregated 298 runs, including a century, at an average of 37.25 and picked five wickets in nine innings. Reddy’s early impact appeared to have seen as a big positive for the selectors and Team India management as it indicated that India had found a potential long-term seam-bowling all-rounder.

Scroll to load tweet…

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s international career was apparently going upward following his dream Test series debut against Australia in Australia, and he seemed poised to become a mainstay in the Indian setup. Then came injuries that derailed his momentum, followed by inconsistent performances in subsequent series.

Injury Setbacks and Form Struggle

In 2025, Nitish Kumar Reddy endured injury setbacks throughout the year, forcing him to miss the key series across formats. In his maiden England tour, Nitish was not up to his best as he scored just 45 runs and three wickets before he was ruled out of the final two Tests of the five-match series due to a knee ligament injury sustained during a gym session.

In October 2025, Nitish Reddy sustained a left quadriceps injury while fielding in the Adelaide ODI and was ruled out of the Sydney clash. As he was recovering from the quadriceps, the Andhra all-rounder sustained neck spasm, which further delayed his return and ruled him out of the first three T20Is against Australia.

In the two home Test series against West Indies and South Africa, the 22-year-old was not impactful as he scored just 53 runs in three matches, at an average of 17.66, and went wicketless. Nitish Kumar Reddy’s injury concerns and struggle with his form added to the growing uncertainty over his place in the India squad despite the selectors and team management looking at him as a potential long-term all-rounder.

Scroll to load tweet…

In the second ODI against New Zealand in Rajkot, Nitish Kumar Reddy walked in to bat in a tricky situation, but struggled to make an impact as he scored 20 off 21 balls. With the ball, the all-rounder bowled only two overs and conceded just 13 runs at an economy rate of 6.5, raising questions about his role in the team and whether he can consistently contribute as India’s seam-bowling all-rounder, which the selectors and team management envisioned when they fast-tracked him as Hardik Pandya’s potential successor.

Slump in Form and Lack of Role Clarity?

Team India management’s utilisation of Nitish Kumar Reddy has become a talking point as several questions were raised about whether the young all-rounder is facing a mere slump in form or deeper role confusion. The selectors’ decision to include Ayush Badoni as Washington Sundar’s replacement for the second and third ODIs against New Zealand has intensified Reddy’s role, as it limited his opportunities with both bat and ball.

Ahead of the Rajkot ODI against New Zealand, former India opener turned commentator Akash Chopra openly questioned the team’s approach, saying he did not understand why Nitish Kumar Reddy was being selected and rarely utilised, pointing to an apparent lack of connection between selectors and the team management.

The criticism seemed to have reached the ears of the coaching staff of Team India, as assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate hinted at losing patience with Nitish Kumar Reddy for lack of impact despite repeated opportunities.

“With Nitish, we keep talking about developing him and getting him game time, and then when you do get him game time, he often ends up not doing a heck of a lot in the games," ten Doeschate told reporters after India’s defeat in the second ODI.

The statement by Ryan ten Doeschate reflects Nitish Kumar Reddy’s struggle to convert potential into consistent performances at the international level, highlighting the ongoing dilemma of whether his current issues stem from a slump in form, lingering injury concerns, or confusion over his role within the team.