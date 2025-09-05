South African batter Matthew Breetzke reflects on his record-breaking ODI start, feeling both excitement and concern about sustaining form. He acknowledges the tough schedule but stays focused on making the most of every opportunity.

South African batter Matthew Breetzke, who is currently thriving on his searing form, is worried that the position of success he currently finds himself in only leads to a downhill route for him.

During the second ODI against England, Breetzke continued his dream run and emerged as the first player to register scores of fifty-plus in each of his first five ODIs. He left England's bowling unit bamboozled with his robust strokeplay and hammered 85 from 77 deliveries to propel South Africa to a daunting 330/8.

His performance was crucial to Proteas edging past England with a narrow five-run victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Following his recent exploits, he averages 92.60 in the format, having previously scored 150, 83, 57, and 88.

Special Start, but Worry

Breetzke jokingly admitted that after his "special start", it will be a steep downward road waiting for him. He hopes that his fairytale run continues, but rues the missed opportunity of featuring on the Lord's honours board after missing out on a ton by merely 15 runs.

"It's a bit worrying: it can only go downhill for me. It's been a special start, to be honest. I've played on some really good wickets, and I just hope and pray that it'll continue to go the way it's gone... To be honest, I was bleak not to get to a hundred, because it would've been cool to be on the [honours] board," Breetzke said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Aware of big picture amid gruelling schedule

The 26-year-old batter admitted to experiencing fatigue considering the jam-packed cricketing schedule, but remains aware of the big picture and added, “It does get to you sometimes. But for me, I just look at it like I'm so grateful to be playing a sport for a living. I just try to take every opportunity I get and try to make the most of it. It doesn't last forever.”

With South Africa racing to a confirmed ODI series win in England for the first time since 1998, Breetzke said that the tourists will party when they sweep the series 3-0 in Southampton on Sunday.

He sees the surge in confidence within the team stems from their historic win in the World Test Championship final against Australia at the same venue and said, “It starts at the top with [head coach] Shukri Conrad... He's very clear on what he wants and there's no grey area.”

