In a key Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match, Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Fatima Sana, reduced England to 79/7 before rain halted play. With Pakistan yet to beat England in ODIs, the stage is set for a potential historic upset.

Pakistan bowlers have ripped through England’s batting line-up in a crucial Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, October 15. Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss against England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and decided to bowl first with the hope of earning the first win of the tournament.

Fatima’s decision to go for bowling first has paid off as her bowling attack dismantled England’s batting line-up, leaving the four-time ODI World Cup champions in a reeling position of 79/7 in 25 overs. England lost half of their side for 54 runs in 9.2 overs, with Fatima Sana dismissing Amy Jones (8), Nat Sciver-Brunt (11), and Heather Knight (18), while Daina Baig and Sadia Iqbal picked the wickets of Tammy Beaumont (4) and Emma Lamb (4), respectively.

England were hoping for some resistance from the middle order batters before Sophie Duckley (11) was dismissed by Sadia at 57/6. Thereafter, Alice Capsey led England’s batting and showed some resistance against Pakistan’s bowling attack before Rameen Shamim dismissed her for 16 at 79/7.

Before Pakistan could continue their charge against England, rain intervened, bringing a temporary halt to the match at 79/7 in 25 overs, with Charlotte Dean and Em Arlott batting on 5 and 1, respectively.

Have Pakistan ever Defeated England in Women’s ODIs?

Given the way Pakistan have dominated the innings against England, the main question that has popped into everybody’s mind is whether the Women in Green have ever managed to defeat the four-time ODI World Cup champions. The answer is No.

England and Pakistan have faced off for the 16th time in the history of Women’s ODI cricket. In the last 15 meetings, England have won on 13 occasions, while the other two matches ended in a no result, meaning Pakistan has yet to record a victory over England in Women’s ODIs. The last encounter between the two teams in an ODI was in May last year, when England trounced Pakistan by 178 runs at Chelmsford.

After over a year, England and Pakistan once again faced each other in the Women’s World Cup 2025, with Fatima Sana-led side aiming to break their long-standing winless streak against the four-time World Champions.

In the Women’s ODI World Cup. England and Pakistan have met four times before their fifth clash in the ongoing edition of the tournament, and the Three Lions have won all four encounters, maintaining their unbeaten record against the Women in Green in World Cup matches.

The last face-off between the two sides in the Women’s ODI World Cup was in 2022, when England defeated Pakistan by nine wickets at Christchurch in New Zealand.

Can Pakistan Pull Off a Historic Win over England?

Pakistan are currently on a three-match winless streak and aiming for the first win of the Women’s World Cup 2025 to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semifinal alive. England, on the other hand, are unbeaten in the tournament thus far, having won matches against South Africa, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, and are looking to extend their winning streak.

Since England are unbeaten in the tournament and Pakistan are yet to secure a win, the clash promises to be a high-stakes encounter. The Women in Green have already put England on the back foot early in the innings by rattling their batting line-up before rain brought a temporary halt in Colombo.

Pakistan have momentum on their side, thanks to brilliant performance by the bowlers, but England will look to mount a strong comeback once play resumes, aiming to protect their unbeaten streak and maintain their exceptional record against Women in Green. Pakistan’s bowling department has been quite impressive in the tournament, but their batting has been a significant concern, with the team struggling to post competitive totals or chase down targets.

It remains to be seen whether Pakistan can capitalize on their bowling momentum once the match resumes or England can regroup and assert their dominance to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.