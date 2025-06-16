VVS Laxman is in England supporting Team India's preparations for the first Test against England. He's there as a support figure while head coach Gautam Gambhir attends to a family emergency, but Laxman holds no official position with the team.

Former Indian middle-order batter and NCA head coach VVS Laxman is reportedly in England with Team India to oversee the team’s preparation ahead of the first Test against England, scheduled to take place on June 20 at Headingley. Laxman filled in for head coach Gautam Gambhir, who had to return home from England after his mother, Seema Gambhir, suffered cardiac arrest.

Gambhir left the India squad in Kent and headed back home on June 11 due to a family emergency. Later, it was reported that the former India opener’s mother was admitted to the Delhi hospital after suffering a heart attack and immediately left for home to be with his mother. Gautam Gambhir was present for the team’s practice session on June 12, Thursday, at Kent’s County Cricket Ground in Beckenham.

Gautam Gambhir left the responsibility to look after the team’s preparation and the Intra-squad match to bowling coach Morne Morkel, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, and fielding coach T. Dilip, while Laxman, who is currently in England to provide support and assistance to Team India ahead of the first Test.

Laxman not holding any official position with the team

VVS Laxman was reportedly in Lausanne, Switzerland, for a press conference when he was asked to link up with the Team India squad as a support figure, but not holding any official capacity or position ahead of the England Test series.

“He has gone there for some other purpose, not on any assignment with the Indian team. He travelled to London from Lausanne,” a source close to BCCI told Cricbuzz.

The target is to win in England, and he may have spoken to the coaches and selectors present here, and perhaps even attended the intra-squad game. But he holds no official role with this team,” the source added.

VVS Laxman has experience of playing Tests in England, amassing 586 runs, including five fifties, at an average of 34.47 in 11 matches and 19 innings. As Team India prepares for the daunting challenge in the absence of two Indian stalwarts, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin, as they retired from the Test format before the England tour, Laxman’s presence could serve as a calming and experienced influence in the dressing room.

In the past, VVS Laxman has filled in a short gap as an interim head coach when Rahul Dravid was busy with big assignments with Team India.

Gautam Gambhir to return to England soon

Though his mother, Seema, is reportedly in the ICU as she is still recovering from a heart attack, Gautam Gambhir is expected to rejoin the India squad soon before the first Test against England.

“He will definitely rejoin the team before the first Test. He has consulted the doctors about his mother’s condition, which has improved, although she continues to be in the ICU. But he will plan his return soon,” a source close to Gambhir told Cricbuzz.

Gautam Gambhir has a big task in hand to build and guide a relatively young Indian Test side through a challenging transition period. After a series defeat against New Zealand and Australia, Team India, under the leadership of Gambhir and Gill, will be eager to script a strong comeback in England.

Moreover, Team India will aim for the first series win over England since 2007, when Rahul Dravid led the side to a historic 1-0 victory. It remains to be seen whether India can achieve glory in England Tests with a new-look squad after 18 years.