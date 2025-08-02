England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick reacted to Ben Duckett's exchange with Akash Deep, saying Duckett should’ve walked off calmly after his dismissal. He also spoke on injury subs and the match situation during the fifth Test at The Oval.

England's Assistant Coach Marcus Trescothick reflected on Ben Duckett and Indian pacer Akash Deep's friendly banter during the first session of day two of the fifth and final Test at The Oval, on Friday.

Trescothick said it is better for a batsman to put his head down and walk off after getting out, adding that there was probably no need to walk Duckett off in the manner Akash Deep did.

Akash Deep had the last laugh against Ben Duckett

During the first session, Duckett tried getting under Akash Deep's skin, saying, "You cannot get me out in here". In response, although Akash did not say anything, Duckett hit him with a reversed ramp shot to the delight of the English crowd.

However, Akash Deep soon turned the tables, bowling Duckett out caught behind by wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel for 43 runs off 38 balls, which included five fours and two sixes.

During the celebration, he pumped his fist in front of Duckett, then wrapped his hand around his shoulder, smiling and exchanging a few words with the opener.

"I don't think I've ever seen a bowler do that after getting someone out. You see, he obviously has many words, and we've seen it within the series on both sides, but it was just different. You put your head down and walk off. Your job is done at that point. There's probably no need to sort of walk him off in that fashion," Trescothick told the media.

Trescothick speaks on injury substitute

Trescothick also spoke on providing substitutes for injured players, and said rules have been in place for many years and they've done just fine in the past, so we should not be changing anything at the moment.

Ahead of the start of Day 2 of the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, England suffered a significant blow as their ace right-arm seamer Chris Woakes was ruled out of the Test match after suffering a shoulder injury.

"Test matches is test matches, and I think you don't need to adjust too much. I like to think we're producing some good cricket around the world in every test-playing nation. I don't think we should try and mess with it too much. The rules have been in place for many, many years. And they've done just fine in the past, so I wouldn't be changing anything at the moment," he added.

'Game is moving forward pretty quickly’

Trescothick also believes the match is evenly poised between India and England and feels the pitch probably continues to be lively and more seam movement will happen as the game moves forward.

"It's pretty evenly poised, I guess at the moment, plenty of wickets in the course of today, but the game is moving forward pretty quickly, and who knows what tomorrow will bring. I think you'll see the pitch probably continuing to be lively and more seam movement as the day goes on," he said.

Coming to the match, four-wicket hauls from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna and an attacking half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal put India at the driver's seat at the end of the second day's play during the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Friday.

At the end of the day's play, India was 75/2, with Jaiswal (51*) and night-watchman Akash Deep (4*) unbeaten. They lead by 52 runs. In their first innings, England had scored 247 in response to India's 224. However, Prasidh Krishna (4/62) and Mohammed Siraj (4/86) bowled exceptionally well to deny England a massive lead and triggered a batting collapse.

The final session of the day kicked off with England being 215/7, with Harry Brook (33*) joined by Gus Atkinson, a capable lower-order hitter.

Brief Scores: England: 247 (Zak Crawley 64, Harry Brook 53, Prasidh Krishna 4/62) vs India: 224 and 75/2 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 51*, Sai Sudharsan 11, Gus Atkinson 1/26). (ANI)