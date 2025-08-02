Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna opened up on his exchange with Joe Root in the 5th Test, calling it competitive banter. He said there's mutual respect off the field and such moments are part of his aggressive bowling style and on-field mindset.

Following a gripping day of Test cricket at The Oval during the fifth Test against England, Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna spoke on his duel with English batter Joe Root, saying that it was just "competitive edge" coming out of both of them while playing. It is "who he is" while bowling.

After India was skittled out for 224 at the start of the day, England imposed their dominance on Team India with a 92-run opening stand between openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. However, after Crawley's dismissal at a score of 129, Prasidh and Mohammed Siraj triggered a batting collapse, with England down seven wickets at 215 runs.

One of the most notable moments was Krishna giving Root a stare, which caused the English batter, known for his calm personality, to get more animated than usual. Both exchanged some words, too.

‘Both of us are good mates off the field’

Speaking about his duel with Root, Krishna said during the post-day presser, “I think it was just a competitive edge amongst us that was coming out, both of us are good mates off the field. It was just a little bit of banter, and both of us enjoyed it.”

He also said that attempting to get under the nerves of a batter and having a chat with him is something that "he does as a bowler".

"This is what I am. I think I was just running in well, I enjoyed the way that I was bowling, maybe a wicket or two there also would have made things better," he added.

‘Root is a legend of the game ’

Krishna said that he did not expect Root to get animated during his banter.

"But like I said, I love the guy, he is a legend of the game, and I think it is great when two people are out there trying to do the best and to be a winner at a given moment," he concluded.

Coming to the match, India was put to the field first by England and bundled out for 224. Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) put up a half-century partnership for the seventh wicket, which was the most notable contribution. Gus Atkinson (5/33) and Josh Tongue (3/57) were the top bowlers for England.

In England's first innings, Crawley (64 in 57 balls, with 14 fours) and Ben Duckett (43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 92-run stand. After both openers were dismissed at the score of 129 runs, there was a batting collapse triggered by Krishna (4/62) and Siraj (4/83).

Harry Brook (53 in 64 balls, with five fours and a six) did score a half-century, but could not prevent England from getting dismissed for just 247 runs, giving England a slender 23-run lead.

At the end of the day's play, India was 75/2, with Jaiswal (51*) and night-watchman Akash Deep (4*) unbeaten. They lead by 52 runs.

