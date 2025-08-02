Mohammed Siraj shared a touching conversation with Jasprit Bumrah before the latter's departure from the Oval Test. Bumrah was rested for the final match to manage his workload, having already played three Tests in the series.

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has revealed his conversation with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah before he was released from the squad amid the ongoing fifth and final Test of the series at the Oval in London.

Bumrah was rested for the ongoing Oval Decider, which will decide the fate of the five-match series, currently at 2-1 in favour of England, to manage his workload. Before the England tour, it was decided that India’s pace spearhead would play in only three Tests out of five due to his past injury concerns, and he had featured in and he had featured in three matches—at Headingley, Lord’s, and Old Trafford.

However, ahead of Day 2 of the Oval Decider, Jasprit Bumrah was released from the squad, as per the statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday. However, the board did not mention the reason for Bumrah’s release from the squad amid the series finale.

‘Jassi bhai, why are you going?’

Mohammed Siraj often shares on and off-field bonding with Jasprit Bumrah, and their camaraderie has been strong ever since both began to play together for India. Siraj revealed an emotional conversation with Bumrah before the latter was released from the squad.

In a video posted by the Indian Cricket Team on its official Instagram handle, Siraj asked Bumrah how he would celebrate if he took a five-wicket haul. However, the pace spearhead assured his teammate that he would still be there to share the joy.

“I asked Jassi bhai, 'Why are you going? Who will I hug when I take five wickets?' He said, 'I'm here, you take your five wickets!'” Siraj said in a video.

Bumrah finished the England Test tour with 14 wickets, including two fifers, at an average of 26.00 and 3.04 in five innings.

Prasidh Krishna on his bonding with Bumrah

Apart from Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna also shares a close bond and friendship with Jasprit Bumrah. He highlighted the importance of going for each other’s success and having a rapport off the field. Krishna and Bumrah had spent significant time together while they were undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in 2023.

“Booms (Bumrah) has been a great part of this. I think it's really important for us to enjoy each other's success, to have that rapport off the field, so when you're on the field, speaking to each other, you have that trust. Only that is going to make the team better,” Prasidh said in a video by BCCI.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna dismantled England’s batting line-up with their fiery bowling as they both picked four wickets each to bowl the hosts for 247, reducing them from 109/1, with England scoring just 138 runs for their remaining eight wickets.

At the end of Day 2, Team India assumed their second innings batting and posted a total of 75/2 in 18 overs, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep batting on 51 and 4, respectively, and took a 52-run lead,