Rishabh Pant's doctor, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, commented on Pant's somersault celebration after his centuries in the Headingley Test against England. While acknowledging Pant's gymnastic background, the doctor deemed the celebration 'unnecessary'.

Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant’s doctor, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, who treated the wicketkeeper-batter after his life-threatening car crash in December 2022, shared his thoughts about the southpaw’s somersault celebration in the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds.

Rishabh Pant was in brilliant form in the Headingley Test, scoring a century in each innings of the match. With this, the 27-year-old became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter and the second after former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower to score two centuries across both innings in a Test match.

Apart from Rishabh Pant’s performance, his somersault celebration grabbed the attention of the fans. After scoring a century in the first innings, the vice-captain did a front flip to celebrate his three-figure score. However, in the second innings, Pant ditched his unique celebration, despite a request by Sunil Gavaskar from the balcony of the media box, and instead did Delle Ali’s ‘eye gesture' to celebrate his century.

‘Unnecessary’: Rishabh Pant’s doctor

Speaking to the Telegraph, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, who treated Rishabh Pant for his injuries following a horrific car crash, stated that the southpaw was a trained gymnast and his somersault was perfected over a while. However, Dr. Pardiwala felt he didn't have to do the front flip.

“Rishabh trained as a gymnast – and so although he looks large, he is quite agile, and he does have a lot of flexibility.” Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala said.

“And that’s why he’s been doing those somersaults of late. It’s a well-practised and perfected move – unnecessary though!," he added.

Rishabh Pant’s unique milestone celebration came into the spotlight when he scored a century for Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their final league stage match of the IPL 2025.

‘He was extremely lucky to be alive’

Further speaking about Rishabh Pant, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala stated that the southpaw admitted that he was lucky to be alive, adding he had become a more mature and philosophical human being after the accident.

“He recognises the fact that he was extremely lucky to be alive. He’s so motivated as a cricketer. If you knew Rishabh before this happened, he’s a much more mature human being. He’s very philosophical now.” Pardiwala said.

“He appreciates life and everything that goes around it. That typically happens to anyone who’s faced death in the face. Someone who’s had a near-death experience often gets life into perspective," he added.

Rishabh Pant suffered serious injuries on his back, knee, and face following a car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway on December 31, 2022. Pant was admitted to a nearby hospital in Uttarkhand before he was airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment at a Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala led a team of doctors to treat his injuries.

Pant was on the sidelines for 15 months, undergoing recovery and rehabilitation before making his comeback in the IPL 2025. He played his first international match for India since returning to action during the T20 World Cup later that year, which the Men in Blue won by defeating South Africa in the final.