Siraj has frequently expressed his admiration for Ronaldo, celebrating his team's wins and even emulating his style after bowling dismissals, despite teammate Mohammed Shami's concerns about the jump's impact on a fast bowler.

Bengaluru: Team India's Mohammed Siraj broke into a SIUUUU as soon as he took the wicket of Gus Atkinson, securing a historic six run victory at The Oval. However, this is not the first time that the 31-year-old has expressed his adulation for the Portuguese football legend. On Monday morning, the day of the Oval Test, Mohammed Siraj woke up two hours earlier than usual — at 6 am instead of 8. As he got up, he looked at his phone, where a wallpaper of Cristiano Ronaldo stared back at him, bearing a single powerful word: Believe. That simple message lit a spark in him. “I told myself, I’ll do it for my country,” Siraj recalled. After India's victory, he proudly showed the wallpaper to the media — a quiet yet powerful glimpse into the motivation that drove him and the team to victory.

However, this is not the first time Siraj has expressed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo. Over the years, the Indian pacer has dropped several subtle and direct hints about being a die-hard Ronaldo fan. He once shared an Instagram story featuring Ronaldo in his Al-Nassr jersey, proudly showcasing his support even after the footballer’s move to Saudi Arabia. On another occasion, Siraj posted a story celebrating Portugal’s UEFA Nations League triumph, captioning it simply yet emphatically — ‘Champion’.

Earlier this year, Mohammed Siraj did a similar Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Gujarat Titans versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after he took the wicket of batter Phil Salt right after he hit Siraj for a six.

Mohammed Shami's Warning to Siraj

In an interview to BCCI in the past, Siraj shared the reason behind his trademark celebration, saying that as a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, he likes to imitate the football star’s style. “That’s why I celebrate like Ronaldo whenever I bowl someone out,” he said, adding that he reserves the celebration specifically for bowled dismissals — “not for catches at fine leg or anything like that.” The situation was so bad that Mohammed Shami had to step in and say, “As a fast bowler, you should stay away from such jumps.”

