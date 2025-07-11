Joe Root scored a magnificent century at Lord's against India in the third Test, his eighth at the iconic venue. He reached the milestone on Day 2, continuing his love affair with Lord's and surpassing several records in the process.

The love affair between Joe Root and Lord’s, also known as the Home of Cricket, was once again on display when the England talismanic batter scored a fluent century against Team India in the ongoing third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on Friday, July 11.

The 34-year-old was just one run away from completing his 37th Test century when he remained unbeaten on 99 as England ended Day 1 with a total of 251/4 after 83 overs. He shared a solid, unbeaten 79-run stand for the fifth wicket with skipper Ben Stokes, who scored a patient 39 off 102 balls to steady the hosts’ ship after two quick wickets of Ollie Pope and Harry Brook.

Joe Root looked in complete control throughout his innings, mixing his elegant drives with assured footwork, and played conservatively rather than quick runs, showcasing his trademark composure and maturity to anchor England’s innings.

Yet another century at Lord’s

The English crowd at the iconic venue was waiting in anticipation to witness their favourite batter completing his century since he was just one run away from the milestone. There was massive applause for Joe Root when he walked out to bat with England skipper Ben Stokes to resume the hosts’ first innings on Day 2 of the Lord’s Test.

Root took the crease at the striker’s end and did not require much time to get settled in as he straightaway got to his century. The 34-year-old faced Jasprit Bumrah in the opening over of Day 2’s play, and the ball flew off a thick edge instead of a drive and went past the gully for a four to complete his century.

England’s dressing room and the Lord’s crowd stood up to applaud the milestone as Joe Root leaped and punched in the air before kissing The Three Lions badge on his helmet and raising the bat to acknowledge the roaring ovation from the stands.

Scroll to load tweet…

Joe Root has registered his eighth century at Lord’s, further cementing his legacy at the iconic venue. The former England captain was hoping to carry on his innings after completing the century before he fell prey again to Jasprit Bumrah, who dismissed Root for the 11th time in Test Cricket.

Joe Root was walked back to the pavilion after scoring a fluent and elegant 104 off 199 balls and received a standing ovation from the Lord’s crowd, acknowledging a masterclass from one of the finest England batters.

Lord’s - Joe Root’s favourite hunting ground

The Lord’s Cricket Ground has been more than just a venue for Joe Root, it has been a stage where he has repeatedly showcased his class and consistency at his favourite hunting ground in Test Cricket. Root played his first Test match at Lord’s against New Zealand in 2013, scoring 40 in the first innings.

Since then, Joe Root has turned the Lord’s into a personal fortress, amassing runs with his unmatched elegance and consistency for over a decade. Some of his best and resilient innings, including 180 against Australia in 2013, 200* against Sri Lanka in 2014, 190 against South Africa in 2017, 180* and 104 against India in 2021 and 2025, respectively, and 115 against New Zealand in 2022, have all come at this hallowed ground, underlining his unmatched affinity with the venue.

Joe Root was destined to thrive at the iconic venue when the then 22-year-old Yorkshire cricketer played a crucial and gritty innings of 180 off 336 balls against Australia in the Ashes match in July 2013. The knock has not only solidified his place in the England Test team but also marked the beginning of his enduring affair with the Lord’s venue.

Before Joe Root, former England captain Grahman Gooch held the distinction of being the highest run-getter at Lord’s, amassing 2015 in 21 matches. In 2024, Root surpassed Gooch’s long-standing Test record at the Home of Cricket.

Root made Lord’s as his fortress after breaking Gooch’s record

Root’s record at Lord’s is not only restricted to Test cricket but also across all formats of the game. In Tests. Joe Root has amassed 2126 runs, including 8 centuries and 7 fifties, at an average of 55.94 in 23 matches. Overall, the elegant right-handed England batter has aggregated 2531 runs, including nine centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 53.85 in 33 matches.

During his 104-run innings, Root has surpassed Graham Gooch's record of 2513 runs to become the leading run-getter across all formats of the game. Though Root has an impressive record at Lord’s across formats, his Test performances at the iconic venue have truly defined him as one of England’s batting greats, reflecting his ability to rise to the occasion and ability to deliver under pressure in the purest form of the game.

Joe Root has scored a century in three consecutive innings, making him the third batter after Jack Hobbs and Michael Vaughan to achieve this rare feat at Lord’s, further reinforcing his legacy at the iconic venue.

Joe Root overtakes Rahul Dravid’s Test century tally

With his 37th century of his illustrious Test career, Joe Root has surpassed former India captain Rahul Dravid’s 36 centuries in the format. Now, Root has the fifth-highest number of centuries after Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), Ricky Ponting (41), and Kumar Sangakkara (38) in the history of Test Cricket.

During his elegant and fluent 104-run innings, Root completed 3000 Test runs against India, the most by any batter in the format. The right-handed has aggregated 3059 runs, including 11 centuries and 12 fifties, at an average of 57.71 in 33 matches against India.

Root’s ninth century across all formats at Lord’s is the most by any batter, further establishing the venue as his most prolific and cherished ground in international cricket. Additionally, the England batter is just 71 runs short of surpassing Jacques Kallis (13389) and Rahul Dravid (13288) to climb to the third place on the chart of leading run-scorers in the history of Test cricket.