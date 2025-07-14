Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse were involved in a heated altercation after a mid-pitch collision on Day 5 of the Lord's Test. This followed earlier exchanges between players, adding to the tension as India struggled to chase down England's target.

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and England pacer Brydon Carse were involved in a heated altercation amid a collision in the middle of the pitch on Day 5 of the ongoing third Test in the five-match series at Lord’s in London on Monday, July 14.

India’s fate in the ongoing Lord’s Test is currently hanging in the balance following a batting collapse on Day 4, losing four wickets at the end of day’s play. Indian batters were persistently put to pressure by England bowlers, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, and Brydon Carse, who relentlessly attacked with pace and precision.

However, the visitors failed to resist formidable bowling in the morning session, especially Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, who further triggered a collapse in their batting line-up, as they lost four more wickets in the first session of the final day. Amid the collapse in India’s batting, Ravindra Jadeja stands tall for the visitors.

Jadeja and Carse’s heated exchange

Amid Team India’s struggle to chase down the target, tensions boil over when Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse were involved in a heated altercation following a mid-pitch collapse. The incident took place in the 35th over of India’s 193-run chase when Jadeja faced a length-ball delivery off Brydon Carse and hit back past the backward by rising on his toes. However, Zak Crawley made a dive to stop the ball from going out of the boundary and restricted it to just two runs.

As Ravindra Jadeja was sprinting for the first run, Brydon Carse came in his way, which resulted in a collision between the two players. After completing the second run, the southpaw confronted the English pacer for obstructing his path. This further intensified to a verbal altercation between the two before England skipper Ben Stokes and on-field umpires intervened to prevent the situation from getting worse.

This was the third incident of two players from both sides getting involved in a getting exchange. On Day 3, Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley had a verbal altercation in the final over of the final session, as the England opener was accused of deliberately wasting time to disrupt the rhythm of Jasprit Bumrah, who was at his menacing best.

On Day 4, Brydon Carse had a heated argument with Akash Deep in the final minutes of the Day’s play as the Indian night watchman blocked his ball and exchanged a few words as the England pacer told something to him before going to his run-up.

Ravindra Jadeja keeps India’s hopes alive for Lord’s Test victory

Team India resumed their run chase with an overnight total of 58/4 in 17.4 overs, with KL Rahul batting on 33. Rahul was walked out to bat with Rishabh Pant to resume the visitors’ run chase.

However, Team India suffered an early setback as the visitors lost the wickets of Rishabh Pant (7), KL Rahul (37), and Washington Sundar (0) and were reduced to 82/7. After Sundar’s dismissal, Ravindra Jadeja joined Nitish Kumar Reddy at the crease. The pair steadied India’s ship and took the visitors past the 100-run mark before Nitish was dismissed by Chris Woakes at 112/8 at the stroke of Lunch.

Amid the collapse, Ravindra Jadeja has showcased his resistance and grit to keep India’s hopes alive to chase down a 193-run target and secure a victory at Lord’s.